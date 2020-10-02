It took a half-century, but the Old Time Fiddle & Acoustic Celebration seems to have found a home.
The festival founded by Vertilee Floyd in 1970 bounced around from one Payson venue to the next over the last five decades.
And it finally found its way to Green Valley Park last weekend for the 50th anniversary event.
It may never leave.
“I think we found a home,” said Payson Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Courtney Spawn-Kort.
The event featured three days of splendid music, and perfect weather at a venue perfectly suited for it. It already had a covered stage with a hill at the back end and lush green grass in between for folks to sit on lawn chairs and spread out blankets.
The town has hosted a free Summer Concert Series at GVP for years.
But it took COVID-19 precautions to prompt town officials to shift it from the dirt at Payson Event Center, where it’s taken place over the last couple of years.
Difficulty assuring attendees bought tickets before entering was a big factor in the event taking place at other venues in previous years. But that openness was the very reason organizers moved the event there in this time, where restrictions like social distancing minimize the spread of the virus.
“There is a cost to this event, as far as judges and entertainment,” Spawn-Kort said. “So there was that element from a cost recovery standpoint, have some admissions and have some revenue sales. But this year’s a good opportunity looking at the next 50 years and allowing more openness to the public and everything. We’re just at that point where we ran it for 50 years in a certain format, this year’s a good opportunity and at a new venue to really gauge us for the next 50 to experiment and have some different options. You don’t have to stick in the same pattern.”
In previous years, the weekend opened with the Friday night Old Time Opry at the Payson High School auditorium, with the weekend’s Fiddle State Championships at another venue. But all events took place at GVP.
The festival started with the Payson Old Time Opry on Friday night headlined by Texas trio The Purple Hulls, led by twins Katy Lou and Penny Lea Clark. The sisters delighted an estimated 800 folks spread out across the lawn.
Saturday featured a full day of music centered on the Arizona Fiddle State Championships with divisions for everyone from kids as young as 3 through senior citizens. The division winners qualify for the nationals.
The Purple Hulls and Vi Wickam conducted workshops. Wickam, a four-time Colorado State Fiddling Champion, finalist at the Grand Masters’ Fiddler Championship and runner-up in the National Fiddle Contest, served as a contest judge with Cody Stadelmaier and Gretchen Vanhouten.
The second day concluded with twin, trick and hot bow competitions that both entertained and amused the estimated 750 spectators.
Sunday started with a 9 a.m. gospel concert by popular local band Incidental Bluegrass and continued and concluded with the grand champion division competition, and cross-tuned and fancy/trick performances.
Ron Privett served as the master of ceremonies.
Bill and Irene Neal have been volunteering at the event for 38 years and their daughter, Lauriena Johnson and grandkids, William and Seven, even pitch in these days.
“I worked with Vertilee’s husband, J.D. Floyd, and Vertilee needed a little manual labor a few years after starting it, so I helped her out,” Bill said. “I got hooked and I’ve been here ever since. When someone hollers, I jump.
“Vertilee and her whole family were just good people and did a lot of stuff for the community. It just feels good to keep this going for her. It’s gone through several hands since and the town has taken over, but we keep showing up and doing what we can to help out.”
Johnson took over registration for the event from her mother 14 years ago.
“My earliest memory is when I was 8, I was stamping hands,” Lauriena said. “Now my kids come and help out.”
