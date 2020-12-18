Fifty Payson High fall sports student-athletes qualified for All-Academic honors through Sports360AZ.com based on either a 3.5 weighted grade point average or a 3.0 unweighted GPA.
Payson High Athletic Director Rich Ormand praised the dedication of the students who excelled both in the classroom on the athletic field despite dealing with COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.
“It is a tribute to their hard work and resilience along with their teachers and coaches in these unusual times,” Ormand said.
To be eligible, they had to be on a varsity team. This is not affiliated with the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The student-athletes competed in cheer, cross country, football, volleyball and swimming. Payson fielded a club swim team for the first time this fall.
The 50 doesn’t include boys and girls soccer because most schools in Arizona play soccer in the winter and Sports360AZ honors both the fall and winter soccer student-athletes for the winter season.
Football
Eighteen Longhorns were recognized in football, including team manager Caitlin Harold (4.07 weighted GPA), who made the 1A-3A First Team.
Seventeen others earned honorable mention: Ayden Ormand-3.87 weighted GPA, Caleb Marinelli-3.44w, Carlos Rodriquez-3.61w, Connor Faust-3.46 unweighted, Connor Hatch-3.97w, Dexter Waterman-3.94w, Toby Gressly-3.29uw, Mike Dominguez-3.23uw, Rohan Smith-3.6w, Salvador Sellis-3.14uw, Sotirios Sellis-3.03uw, Travis Christianson-3.23uw, Trevor Cline-3.77w, Tyler Wilson-3.81w, Zachary Cancasci-3.69w, Caleb Osier-3.42uw and McKayla Taylor-3.29uw.
Volleyball
Thirteen girls were 1A-3A Girls Volleyball Honorable Mention: Alex Hagan-3.32uw, Aspen Harrison-3.81w, Autumn Lynch-3.57w, Cadence Jacobs-White-3.01uw, Chancie Deaton-3.79w, Jesse Hope Jones-3.08uw, Kylee Carnes-3.58w, Kyler Smith-3.23uw, Mayzee Taylor-3.95w, Robyn Wilson-3.95w, Rylee Carnes-3.58w, Shelby McNeeley-3.11uw and Whitney Roberson-3.67w.
Cross country
Nine Longhorns earned Division 3-4 Cross Country All-Academic honors, with three on the first team — Lydia Schouten-4.21w, Desirae Lunsford-4.0w and Winifred Paine-4.0w and six honorable mention — Chris Menghini-3.58w, Emma Paine-3.96w, Haden Davis-3.83w, Matt Kester-3.78w, Mckenzie Ball-3.92w and Abigail Long-3.214uw.
Cheer
Emma Parker led six Longhorns recognized in cheer/spiritline, making the first team with a 4.13 weighted GPA. Making honorable mention were: Alexandria Gordon-3.56w, Justice Theisen-3.77w, Madison Harris-Henry-3.21uw, Maya Wilson-3.46w and Samantha Lehman-3.78w.
Swimming
Four were honorable mention on the swim/dive team for all divisions: Alexander Baer-3.72w, Aidan Dillon-3.83w, Toby Gressley-3.21uw and Tara Ormand-3.5uw.
Visit sports360az.com for the complete list.
