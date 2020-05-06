Officials confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus in Pine this week.
It marks the 15th case in Gila County.
Officials say it is a male in his 60s who has been self-isolating for some time because of other medical issues.
The man reportedly had surgery and was traveling to the Valley for doctor appointments and rehabilitation, said Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief Gary Morris.
It appears he may have contracted the virus on one of his trips to the Valley, he said.
That appears to be the man’s only travel, and he was staying home otherwise, he added.
Morris said P-S Fire did not medically transport the man.
“His people contact has been very, very minimal,” wrote Stacy Figueroa, with P-S Fire on her Facebook page. “The main thing here is to remember to continue practicing our preventive measures. Now is not the time to be “armchair quarterbacks,” “finger-pointers” or mean and nasty. Now is the time to just make sure you are doing everything in your power that you can to keep you from catching the virus or helping to spread it.”
• Wash your hands often.
• Stay at least two arm’s lengths away from others (6 feet).
• Masks or face coverings should be worn while out in public places or in areas where you cannot maintain safe distances.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
• If you aren’t feeling well, stay home. If you are worried about being around those who aren’t following CDC guidelines, stay home.
“Finally, think and feel how you want about all of this but please remember, this isn’t just about you. This affects everyone,” she said. “If you don’t want to follow CDC guidelines for yourself do it for those that you love and all of those around you that are trying to stay safe and healthy. Do the right thing.”
