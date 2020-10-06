A total of 73 kids signed up for the Payson Parks & Recreation Flag Football League this season.
Eight teams are spread out over three age divisions, with three teams in the 5-6 and 9-12 divisions and two in the 7-8 division.
The season started Aug. 31 and concludes on Oct. 12 for the 5-6 and 9-12 divisions. The 7-8 division finished on Sept. 28.
COVID-19 led to changes in the league this year.
They reduced the number of players on the field per team from six to four to create more separation between kids.
They eliminated hiking the ball.
Officials now wear gloves and sanitize the ball after each play with a towel soaked in an approved cleaning solution.
Plastic bases are placed along the sidelines six feet apart to ensure proper distancing for players.
All spectators are encouraged to wear face coverings or practice physical distancing within the fenced area.
