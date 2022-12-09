If you’re a respiratory virus — consider this the perfect storm.
COVID, flu and RSV are all surging throughout the state.
Gila County’s ground zero for COVID — but so far we remain on the fringes of what’s promising to turn into a nasty season for the flu and RSV.
Statewide, the flu is taking off — with 7,900 laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the season. That’s a 54% increase from last year.
Half of those cases were reported last week. Last week’s 3,354 confirmed flu cases compares to just 234 in the same week last year.
So as far as the flu virus is concerned, it’s pedal to the metal — or maybe spike protein to the back of the throat.
And mind you — that’s just lab-confirmed cases. Most people with the flu don’t get tested — so the real numbers are likely much higher.
So far, Gila County is just sniffling on the edges of the outbreak. We’ve had 48 confirmed cases. But 22 of those were confirmed last week. Normally the flu season in Gila County peaks between Christmas and New Year’s — which could in part reflect all the mixing of households that go on during the holidays. Last year, the peak week in Gila County featured just 35 cases — and we’re close to that tally already.
The flu virus can make itself comfy in just about any body — but it’s most dangerous in children and the elderly. Kids have small airways, which react badly to the inflammation caused by the flu. The elderly face greater risk of serious illness with both the flu and COVID. But so do lots of other people with other medical problems — especially diabetes, a history of pneumonia, asthma and other respiratory and heart problems.
Nationally, the CDC reports high levels of the flu in 44 states, with cases increasing rapidly. So far this season, the flu virus has infected 8.7 million Americans, causing 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths — including 14 children. Hospital admissions for the flu doubled last week, according to the CDC.
Fortunately, the flu vaccine appears pretty effective this year. The CDC recommends everyone older than 6 months get the flu shot — especially the elderly and people with other medical risk factors that affect their breathing.
The flu has exploded in the past few weeks, compared to previous years — especially the past two years. The flu last week accounted for about 8% of all outpatient visits for respiratory illness, compared to about 1% for the same week last year and 2% the year before, according to the CDC. It is likely that all the measures taken to slow the spread of COVID also dramatically lowered cases of the flu — which has returned with a vengeance now that we’ve resumed normal life.
The current flu vaccine was developed based on the severe flu season in the Southern Hemisphere last summer. The flu vaccine provides 40% to 60% protection against the disease, depending on how well the dominant strain in North America matches the strain that was most active in the winter south of the equator six months earlier. The current data suggests the vaccine is about 50% effective this year — but that could change as the season develops. But even if the flu shot doesn’t prevent infection — it substantially reduces the odds of serious illness and hospitalization — especially for the most vulnerable.
The vaccine targets four different flu strains, including influenza A, which accounts for most of the cases in Arizona.
One study of the 2019-20 flu season estimated that the vaccine prevented 7.5 million infections and 105,000 hospitalizations.
Scientists released some encouraging news last week about the quest for a flu vaccine that works against many different flu strains — reducing the need to constantly update the flu shot to keep up with the rapid changes in the virus.
Researchers hope that the mRNA technology that led to the rapid development of a COVID vaccine with 95% effectiveness will lead to a more broadly effective flu vaccine as well. University of Pennsylvania researchers recently announced an mRNA flu shot that protects against 20 different strains in lab animals. The new vaccine hasn’t yet undergone human trials.
Symptoms of the flu include cough, fever, headache, body aches, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea. It prompts most people to stay in bed for a week.
RSV also on the rise
Then, of course, you’ve got the ever-popular respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
It’s also taking off — and traveling the same circles as the flu.
So far, the state has reported 7,000 lab-confirmed cases of RSV, including 1,500 last week. The total of new cases was actually down slightly last week from the week before.
However, the 1,500 reported cases last week compare to just 65 RSV cases for the same week as an average over the past five years.
Gila County so far has reported 96 cases. Last week, reports dropped 13% from the week before when we had 32 reported cases. Then again, based on the five-year average, you’d expect Gila County to average between 0 and 2 cases per week for the past four weeks.
Unfortunately, we don’t have a vaccine for RSV, which is especially dangerous for young children due to their small airways. The virus causes inflammation in the airways, which sometimes proves fatal to children.
Several promising RSV vaccines are in development — some using the mRNA technology that proved so successful with COVID.
Symptoms of RSV are a lot like the common cold. Most people recover after a week or two. However, if a baby is wheezing, fatigued, breathing rapidly or has bluish fingernails — call 911 or get to the emergency room immediately.
