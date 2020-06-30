The Forest Service last week closed developed a number of sites on the Tonto National Forest because of COVID-19.
The closure runs from June 26 through July 31.
In a release, the Forest Service said the purpose of closing the campgrounds and sites was to help limit the spread of the virus and to protect public health and safety.
Sites closures include:
Payson Ranger District
Christopher Creek Group Site, Houston Mesa Group Site, Sharp Creek Group Site and Ponderosa Campground and Group Site
Pleasant Valley Ranger District
Valentine Ridge Campground and Reynolds Creek Group Campground
Tonto Basin Ranger District
Bachelor Cove Shoreline Area, Bermuda Flat Shoreline, Cholla Bay Day Shoreline Area, Frazier Group Site, Grapevine Group Site, except FR 84 to Grapevine boat ramp, Grapevine boat ramp, and associated parking
Cave Creek Ranger District
Riverside Campground, Bartlett Flats, Mesquite Campground, Horseshoe Campground, Cave Creek Group Campground and South Cove at Bartlett Lake
Mesa Ranger District
Tortilla Campground, Larry Forbis Group
Globe Ranger District
Timber Camp Picnic, Timber Camp Recreation Area and Group Campgrounds Timber Camp and Equestrian Kellner Group Site
