The Forest Service last week closed developed a number of sites on the Tonto National Forest because of COVID-19.

The closure runs from June 26 through July 31.

In a release, the Forest Service said the purpose of closing the campgrounds and sites was to help limit the spread of the virus and to protect public health and safety.

Sites closures include:

Payson Ranger District

Christopher Creek Group Site, Houston Mesa Group Site, Sharp Creek Group Site and Ponderosa Campground and Group Site

Pleasant Valley Ranger District

Valentine Ridge Campground and Reynolds Creek Group Campground

Tonto Basin Ranger District

Bachelor Cove Shoreline Area, Bermuda Flat Shoreline, Cholla Bay Day Shoreline Area, Frazier Group Site, Grapevine Group Site, except FR 84 to Grapevine boat ramp, Grapevine boat ramp, and associated parking

Cave Creek Ranger District

Riverside Campground, Bartlett Flats, Mesquite Campground, Horseshoe Campground, Cave Creek Group Campground and South Cove at Bartlett Lake

Mesa Ranger District

Tortilla Campground, Larry Forbis Group

Globe Ranger District

Timber Camp Picnic, Timber Camp Recreation Area and Group Campgrounds Timber Camp and Equestrian Kellner Group Site

Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.