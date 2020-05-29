Four additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Gila County last week. That brings the total to 29 cases in the county.
The state of Arizona Thursday reported 501 new cases, 26 deaths and 8,055 new tests.
Gila County Health & Emergency Management said Thursday that case No. 26 in Gila County is a Payson resident in her 20s. Officials said that they determined transmission was community spread.
On Friday, three additional cases were confirmed. They include a female resident of Globe in her 20s and a female resident of Globe in her 50s.
“At this time, we have determined that transmission in both cases in the Globe area is due to close contact with unknown positive cases in other counties,” said Celena Cates, public health emergency preparedness planner.
Case No. 29 is a male Payson resident in his 50s. Transmission is most likely community spread.
“We encourage those in the Globe-Miami and Payson communities, specifically those most susceptible to COVID-19 complications, to be on elevated alert when it comes to social distancing, hand washing, and being out in public places,” she said. “The probability of risk associated with local community spread of COVID-19 in these communities appears to be at our highest risk to-date.”
Public health disease investigators are investigating each case and reaching out to close contacts.
Contact abechman@payson.com
