The Gila County Public Health Department has confirmed our fourth positive case of COVID-19 in the Town of Payson; the sixth total case in Gila County.
The case is a Town of Payson resident, male, in his 40s.
Local public health disease investigators are investigating the case and have reached out to close contacts.
• CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies)
• COVID-19 is widespread in Arizona with cases now in all 15 counties.
• The Gila County Call Center is now open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-402-8888 for information, resources and guidance.
• COVID-19 Hotline call 2-1-1 is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the week.
The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
(1) comment
Curious.... is he actually ill? Data shows those tests are not 100% accurate...
