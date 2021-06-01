Gila County has new free COVID testing services. It will do COVID antibody testing as well as rapid COVID testing. Visit 600 N. Beeline Highway, Suite A.
These tests can be valuable if summer plans include travel or surgery that require COVID testing, or if you or anyone you know of are curious as to whether they have COVID antibodies. Those in Payson interested in this testing can arrange an appointment at 928-200-7668 (text or call).
What testing entails:
• Types of tests administered: Rapid COVID Tests — Binax Rapid is a fast test, administered through a nasal swab, used to detect current COVID infections. Results ready in 15 minutes or less. Particularly useful for those who are currently experiencing symptoms.
Also available: Abbot PCR — this test is the most accurate test for current COVID infection, whether experiencing symptoms or not. Test is administered through a nasopharyngeal swab, results are ready in 15-20 minutes.
• Rapid COVID Antibodies Tests —Antibodies are produced in the body as part of the immune response. These antibodies help your body fight future or potential COVID infections, and act as a protective factor. These protective antibodies can be present in the body after a previous COVID-19 infection or after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. Because of this, COVID antibodies testing can be useful for those who are curious to know if they have had COVID in the past, even if they were never symptomatic or never diagnosed.
The antibodies tests involve a small finger prick. The drop of blood from the finger prick is inserted into the test, with results finalized in 10 minutes or less.
Results are a yes/no format. Our tests can detect both IgM (recent COVID infection) and IgG (long term protection, from past infection or from vaccine) antibodies.
How does the testing work?
• All testing is administered while patients wait in their vehicle. Patients will call the office upon arrival and be directed to a designated parking spot. Gila County staff will then administer the test while patient remains in their vehicle. Patient will be asked to fill out a short sheet of patient information while waiting for test results. Results are finalized in 10-20 minutes (dependent upon type of test). Patients can either remain in the parking lot to receive results in person or can request that results be delivered via phone call.
How much does the testing cost?
Testing by Gila County is completely free. No insurance required. Anyone of any age from anywhere can be tested for free in our facility.
The testing center is at 600 N. Beeline Highway, Suite A. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, by appointment only. Call or text 928-200-7668.
Why is COVID Rapid Testing useful?
• The tests are quick, free, and are administered in the comfort of your car.
• Our PCR tests can be used to test those who need negative test results before surgical procedures and/or before traveling to areas that require a COVID test before entering. Appropriate paperwork (for travel and surgery) will be provided upon request.
Why is COVID Antibody Testing useful?
• Besides satisfying the curiosity of those who would like to know if they have COVID antibodies, COVID Antibody Testing is also a crucial component of data collection. The more antibodies tests that are performed, the better able researchers and public health professionals are to predict COVID hotspots, assess regional immunity, and collect information about the timeline of the body’s immune response to COVID infections and vaccinations. Ultimately, antibody testing is a tool that is crucial tracking and addressing the pandemic.
