The Second Annual Arizona Sunshine Free Healthcare Clinic scheduled for Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21 in the Julia Randall Elementary Gym has been postponed as a result of coronavirus concerns.
The event offers free dental services, eye exams, massage therapy and more.
Information on new dates will be reported if and when it is rescheduled.
