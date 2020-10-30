Britton Munoz wanted more from life than sitting around the house feeling sorry for himself.
“You can only do so much sitting home playing the guitar and ‘watching’ TV,” he said.
A lifetime of dealing with type 1 diabetes had led to serious health issues for the Oregon resident, 55.
He suffered a heart attack and lost his vision in 2007, which forced him to retire as a Cottage Grove, Ore. police officer. And Munoz needed a kidney transplant. Fortunately, his wife was a match and donated a kidney to him in 2014.
No longer working, Munoz looked for an activity to occupy his time and motivate him to get outside. With six golf courses within a 30-minute drive of his home, he figured he might take the game up.
“I told my wife I wanted to play golf,” he said. “I ordered a bunch of golf stuff and my wife would drop me off at the driving range and I’d just get a bucket of balls and start hitting them, not knowing where they were going to go.”
He can see movement, figures and shadows, but no detail.
“I’m listed as B2,” Munoz said. “B1 is completely blind. I can see your silhouette and we’re less than three feet apart. I can’t see if you’re smiling.”
Golf is challenging for people with great eyesight. For someone like Munoz, it’s something completely different.
But he’s been out on the course regularly in the five years since taking up the game. He flies to several tournaments a year.
And earlier in October, Munoz made a special trip to Payson to play a round with his coach and a group of friends at the Payson Golf Club. It was a special moment for Munoz, who has been working with his coach for just a year.
He met Athena Chakeres at the U.S. Blind Golf Association Championships in Las Vegas last year when he and the professional instructor’s client were paired together. She sat next to him at the tournament banquet.
“I thank God to this day that Athena sat next to me,” Munoz said. “She handed me her card and said, ‘Call me when you get home; I want to talk to you.’”
Chakeres, who graduated from St. Mary’s High in Phoenix and still lives there, is known as the Goddess of Golf. She played on the ladies’ professional Futures Tour and founded the U.S. Challenge Golf Tour, another women’s professional tour.
Chakeres was a full-time teaching pro for 20 years and has been part time for the last 10 years.
She has clients all over the globe. She charges $150 for a one-hour private lesson, but she teaches blind golfers for free.
“I have high-profile clients, but I’m selective,” she said. “I don’t charge any of the blind. It’s my gift to the game.”
Chakeres, who now owns a crystal and mineral shop in Tempe, wants the blind golfers she helps to get better so they can enjoy the game.
She suffered several injuries in two automobile accidents, one when she was 19. Those accidents resulted in two broken elbows, a shoulder surgery, a broken ankle, two knee reconstructions, two broken fingers, wrist surgery and forced her to re-learn her swing. And she said helping blind golfers puts it all in perspective.
“My injuries were pretty severe, but they’re nothing when you put it in (Britton’s) perspective,” she said. “Working with the blind and disabled is so humbling.
“It doesn’t matter your age or if you’ve lost your sight, lost an arm or a leg, this sport is playable by anybody.
“I suggest you get lessons from a pro. If you can do it right, it’s much more fun to play.”
Chakeres’ mother played for Michigan State University and her aunt became a teaching pro. Her grandmother turned the family farm in Ohio into a driving range.
“It’s in the family,” she said of golf.
She told Munoz she could help him if he was interested.
He was.
“I flew down maybe a month later just to see if we would mesh,” he said. “I thank God to this day that she came into my life and as soon as I got to the airport I fired my coach.”
Chakeres clarified that statement.
“He had someone who caddied for him,” she said.
“Yes, Athena’s now my official competition coach,” Munoz said.
COVID-19 has limited their in-person opportunities for lessons and tournaments. But they use the internet regularly.
“We FaceTime just like when I teach my clients in Australia,” she said.
But they were together as Munoz played a round of golf at Payson Golf Club on Oct. 13. Chakeres’ best friend is Judith Manganiello. She and her husband, Lou, live in Rim Country. Lou is a member of the Payson Men’s Golf Association and joined them and a few others for the round at PGC.
Munoz plans to fly from Oregon to Phoenix twice a month if the pandemic allows him to travel that frequently.
