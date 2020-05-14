Health officials announced confirmation of the first post-mortem COVID-19 case in Gila County Thursday afternoon.
The Tonto Basin resident in his 90s had underlying conditions.
It is the second virus-related death. On May 8, Gila County health officials announced the county’s first probable COVID-19 death, a Payson resident in his 80s.
The most recent death marks the 20th case in Gila County.
"We are genuinely heartbroken and extend our deepest sympathy to family and friends," said Michael O’Driscoll, director of Gila County Health & Emergency Management. "To protect the family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time, no further information regarding this case will be released."
Also Thursday, officals confrimed the 21st case, a Globe resident in her 50s.
"Our public health disease investigators are currently investigating these two cases and have begun reaching out to close contacts," he said.
• The Gila County Call Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 928-402-8888 for information, resources and guidance.
• The COVID-19 Hotline call 2-1-1 and open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
• For COVID-19 information en Español, see www.azdhs.gov/COVID-19
(1) comment
Sad, but important to note, both were in their 80's or 90's! Also, both had underlying conditions (not surprising at that age. We must keep perspective. Perhaps the causes of death should read "Covid-19 a 'contributing' factor in the deaths," but the entire cause?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!