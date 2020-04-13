The pandemic’s beginning to slow in much of the country, but not so much in Navajo and Apache counties, according to a new batch of statistics released by the state on Sunday.
And one of the most remarkable statistics so far remains the lack of the spread in Gila County, despite big increases in most of the neighboring counties.
Gila County still has just three diagnosed cases and no deaths. The state health department and private labs have processed 289 tests last week, but just 1 percent have come back positive. The number of tests has risen steadily, starting with seven tests the week of March 8 to
By contrast, Navajo County now has 335 cases with eight deaths while Apache County has 72 documented cases and three deaths. Deaths are doubling every eight days in Navajo County and every four days in Apache County.
In both counties, the epicenter remains the Navajo Nation, according to the figures posted on the state’s website as of Monday morning. However, the southern portions of the county also have cases, with ongoing “community spread.”
In response to articles questioning the sharp limits on data released, the state on Sunday released a partial breakdown of cases by zip code. Gila County has so few cases it doesn't show up on the report.
The doubling time for new cases in Maricopa County has slowed to about 12.3 days. Coconino County has 243 cases, with a doubling time of 10.5 days.
Only a handful of areas in the whole nation at this point have a doubling time of less than four days.
Nationally some 555,000 cases have been documented, compared to just 70 at the start of March. Deaths nationally have topped 22,000. The pandemic has generally hit the East harder than the West.
Arizona’s doubling time for deaths stands at about seven days, with a total of about 2,400 deaths. New York’s doubling time is six days with more than 10,000 deaths and Massachusetts has a doubling time of four days with 800 deaths, according to statistics published by the New York Times.
However, the number of new cases reported daily has leveled off or declined nationally, despite a big increase in the number of tests. Federal officials have lowered projected deaths from 100,000 to 250,000 to more like 60,000 and have shifted to debating when it might be safe to at least partially restart the economy.
The diagnosed cases represent only a fraction of the total infections, since Arizona's still mostly testing only those with significant symptoms. Between 25 and 50 percent of those infected probably aren’t showing significant symptoms, according to a growing body of research.
Despite the new data release, Arizona still lags behind many other states when it comes to the amount of information available to local officials and residents.
The devastating spread of the virus on the Navajo Reservation likely accounts for the alarming statistics in both Navajo and Apache Counties, but the state did not report cases by zip code on any reservations.The 27,000-acre Navajo Reservation sprawls across three states, with a population close to 180,000. The number of infections now stands at 700, with 24 COVID-related deaths.
Generally, 8 percent of tests come back positive statewide and 23 percent in Navajo County - compared to just 1 percent in Gila County.
The state release of statistics by zip code remains partial. The map posted on the web site leaves off some zip codes and didn't report results for reservations or some other areas. However, it’s the most detail released so far on the spread of the virus by community. Zip codes with hospitals in some cases have a higher rate of infection, which could mean the data base to some degree captures where a patient was tested and treated rather than where they live, according to an analysis published in the Arizona Republic.
The partial figures show the biggest clusters of cases are on the Navajo Reservation, in adjacent communities especially Page and near Scottsdale and Tucson.
The preliminary figures indicate some of the inequities by race and income have started to emerge in Arizona. Nationally, the death rate among blacks and Hispanics has generally been twice the rate among whites. That could reflect differences in housing, income and access to medical care. In Arizona, Native Americans make up 16 percent of those who have died of COVID-19, but just 4.5 percent of the state’s population.
The state’s’ publicly released figures remain fragmentary, with no record of race in 63 percent of cases.
White men make up 47 percent of the COVID-19 cases but 63 percent of the deaths, consistent with findings in other countries and states. No one’s sure why older men appear more likely to develop life-threatening symptoms. It might have something to do with higher rates of cigarette smoking among men.
Some 115 people have died in Arizona so far. Some 68 percent of those deaths were among people older than 65 – a total of 78. Other age groups have died at a much lower rate, including one person younger than 45 and 12 people age 45 to 54. Some 24 people between the ages of 55 and 64 have died.
So far, the state has collected 42,000 tests, with 8 percent of the results coming back positive. Some 21,000 of those tests were among people younger than 44, with a very low infection rate. Some 7,600 were among people older than 65.
Interestingly, deaths in Arizona peaked on March 25 and March 26 – with 10 people dying each day. Since March 29, the daily death toll has remained between 3 and 5.
