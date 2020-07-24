Gila County has topped 600 cases of COVID-19, with 20 deaths, according to the state department of health services.
“It is with great sorrow that our local public health investigators have confirmed three (3) additional deaths in Gila County that have been attributed to COVID-19,” said Celena Cates, Gila County Public Health Emergency Preparedness planner in a release Tuesday.
“One case is associated with the Rim Country Health & Retirement outbreak in Payson and had underlying health conditions. The other two cases were residents of the Town of Payson and had underlying health conditions. We are genuinely heartbroken and extend our deepest sympathy to family and friends,” she said.
The latest numbers also reported four cases in an assisted living facility in Globe.
Statewide, new confirmed cases have leveled off for the first time since Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his stay-at-home order in mid-May. The peak of 5,400 cases a day on June 29 has declined to more like 2,000 to 3,000 cases a day — which still dwarfs the worst days during the stay-at-home period. The one- to two-week lag in getting back the test results means the reported daily total is really a snapshot of the situation a week ago.
However, after lagging behind the rise in new cases, deaths have now risen much more quickly. That most likely reflects the month-long lag between getting infected and dying for the most seriously ill patients. The state website reported 56 deaths on Wednesday.
The crush of patients in hospitals has slowed — with ICU and hospital beds with COVID-19 cases dropping from about 90% to about 83%.
In Gila County, at least three nursing homes and assisted living facilities have reported clusters of deaths. Moreover, Payson’s average age is 58, which means the Rim Country has a sizable population facing the risk of serious side effects in the event of an infection. This likely accounts for the high death rate relative to the infection rate in the county.
In Gila County, half of the cases have been in people older than 55 — that’s double the statewide average.
Health workers are still investigating five Globe cases plus nine in Payson and one in Star Valley. The lag in getting test results has created major challenges for investigators.
The county has reported 402 confirmed cases. So far 241 people have recovered and 19 have died. The county numbers do not include cases on the San Carlos Apache Reservation. On its website, San Carlos reports 316 positive cases and two deaths.
So far in the pandemic’s course, Gila County has confirmed 222 cases in Payson, nine in Pine, seven in Star Valley and four in the Tonto Basin. In south county, the running total includes 114 cases in Globe, 31 in Miami, 12 in Claypool, 1 in Winkelman and 1 in Hayden.
Hayden-Winkelman also reported the death of a longtime teacher, who was teaching summer school classes.
Gila County nursing homes have been bracing for the virus for weeks, as the pandemic raged through the urban counties. About 40% of people infected by the virus never show symptoms — but remain able to pass the virus along.
Health care officials have pleaded with residents to wear masks in public, maintain social distancing, stay home if they feel at all unwell and avoid crowds and poorly ventilated, crowded indoor settings where the virus spreads most easily.
Unfortunately, national studies suggest Arizonans are worse about wearing masks than almost anywhere in the country — although we’ve seen one of the biggest increases in new cases and deaths. Nationally, the percentage of people who wear masks in public rose from about 42% in early July to about 49% by July 14, according to one national survey. That’s below the level of mask wearing epidemiologist say will slow the spread of the virus.
Arizona is doing fewer tests per capita than almost any other state in the country, suggesting our hidden infection rate may be much higher than in most states.
Ducey is worthless in his own right, but to suggest he's following President Trump is comical at best. He's been a never-Trumper all along, and hopefully once his term is over, we don't see his name anywhere but in the history books.
The masks are still ineffective as shown in numbers across the nation between areas with and without mask mandates. If you want to wear one, great. If you don't, keep your distance as suggested. They keep changing what the recommendations are.
Did you happen to catch your leading expert doctor Fauci after he threw out the first pitch last night? Shoulder to shoulder with a couple others and no mask. It's comical, yet sad, that people still follow their TV so blindly.
Jack
The so called leadership in Arizona is a joke. The governor follows Trumps actions and this states response to the virus is disgusting. We need a strong mandate from Ducey to insist people wear a mask and follow the advice of the experts, scientists and doctors. The above article makes this state sound pathetic because the governor doesn’t stand up to do what is necessary to save lives. Shame on Ducey!
