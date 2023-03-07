Gila County’s battle against COVID has nearly ground to a halt – although the county still has among the lowest vaccination rates and highest death rates in the state.
Last week the county reported 17 new cases – and 17 additional vaccinations.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county’s infection and death rates have remained way above the state average. And that’s probably because the vaccination rate’s way below the state average.
Only 53% of County residents have gotten vaccinated. The vaccination rate hasn’t budged in a year, signaling the failure of the county health effort to contain the pandemic.
Gila County’s response to the pandemic has been especially fragmented in Northern Gila County – since most of the county health workers live in the south. The county established a COVID test center in North County, but later shut it down. The county relied heavily on independent efforts by the MHA Foundation and other groups in North County to set up and run the mass vaccination clinics in Payson and elsewhere. Those mass vaccination efforts accounted for an initial surge in vaccinations. However, the vaccination rate has remained low for the past two years as cases have continued to accumulate.
The virus in Arizona continues to infect about 27,000 people each week and kill about 40 people a week, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Gila County had close to the state’s highest infection rate a month ago, but the pandemic appears to have cooled locally. Gila County, as a daily average in the past two weeks, reported an infection rate of 2 per 100,000 – compared to a statewide rate of six. That’s a 57% decline in new cases accompanied by a 4% decline in hospitalizations. However, Gila County’s death rate remains about five times higher than the statewide average. This likely reflects both the county’s high average age and the low vaccination rate.
Gila County’s proposed overhaul of its public health response to infectious disease fits into a new approach.
The staff report by Deputy Health Director Paula Horn presented to the supervisors said Gila County will leverage and build upon the existing public health infrastructure that emphasizes the coordination and critical integration of disease investigation, epidemiology, contact tracing, and health information systems in order to maximize the public health impact of available resources.”
Prior to the pandemic, the county had a single public health worker dedicated to tracking infectious diseases – and limited laboratory capacity to do tests. The pandemic money provided funding for three Communicable Disease Specialists and three contact tracers.
“Due to funding issues, we have still been unable to fund multiple critical positions and have pressed our staff to the point of exertion while ignoring many of the other essential public health services to our Gila County communities,” said the staff report.
The budget narrative detailed how the county spent one $2 million installment of pandemic grant money, with $70,000 in indirect costs for county overhead, $500,000 in salaries and wages for county workers, $200,000 in fringe benefits, $625,000 in supplies and $660,000 in contractors and outside services.
The most recent Arizona Health Department figures show that the county’s vaccination rate is 54%, compared to 75% statewide and 93% in Pima County.
The county reported 17 new cases last week and reported the results of 189 COVID tests – with 10% of those coming back positive.
Interestingly, the Delta variant still accounts for 52% of new cases in Gila County – compared 30% of new cases in Maricopa County. The Delta variant is not as contagious as the various offshoots of the omicron variant – but it’s somewhat more likely to cause serious illness and death. The original vaccine also provides stronger protection against Delta than against the Omicron strains.
This suggests Gila County’s low vaccination rate’s even more dangerous than it would be if Delta had faded away like it has in many areas of the country.
