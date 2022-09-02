When it comes to COVID, Gila County is still suffering nearly three times the statewide infection rate and twice the statewide death rate, according to CDC figures.
But reported cases have dropped 41% in the past two weeks as a daily average and hospitalizations have dropped by 18%.
Granted, 16% of the tests are still coming back positive — but that means a lot less than it once did. These days most people test themselves at home — and then perhaps confirm the test by going to a clinic or the doctor’s office.
The decline in cases both locally and nationally probably reflects the dwindling number of people in the county who haven’t already recovered from an infection or gotten fully vaccinated — and boosted.
Federal money providing free vaccinations and booster shots will soon dry up — leaving Gila County with a vaccination rate of just 61%. Only Yavapai and Pinal counties have a lower vaccination rate — and not by much.
People can still get shots by going to a doctor’s office, clinic or most pharmacies. However, it’s increasingly up to health plans whether they’ll pay for the shots. Gila County has a large uninsured population, which means people will have to pay out of pocket — further reducing vaccination rates.
Statewide, the figures show a 37% decrease in the past two weeks, suggesting the surge in new cases caused by the latest Omicron strain has peaked and infection rates are now headed downward again. New cases of the virus have repeatedly peaked and declined in the past two years as new strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have emerged.
Statewide, health officials are reporting 1,215 new cases daily — with a 10% increase in the daily death toll. So far, the virus has killed more than 31,000 Arizonans — about one out of every 234 residents.
Roughly one in three residents have been infected since the pandemic began — and about 63% are fully vaccinated. That includes 88% of those over 65.
Arizona’s infection rate in the past two weeks of 17 per 100,000 compares to a U.S. rate of 27 per 100,000. The U.S. continues to report about 88,000 cases per day — and almost 500 deaths.
