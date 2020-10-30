COVID cases continue to inch upward in Gila County and much of the rest of the state.
Public health officials have renewed their plea for people to stay home when they feel ill, practice social distancing in public and at work and wear snug fitting, two or three-layer cloth or surgical masks when they go out.
Statewide, COVID cases have increased by 46% in the past two weeks and hospitalizations have increased by 21%, according to national databases. Deaths have decreased by 13% in that period. That’s partly because death rates generally lag a month behind infection rates. However, improved treatments in hospitals have also cut the death rate for the most seriously ill.
In Gila County, the case count has surpassed 5,000. In the past week, the 115 new cases represent an infection rate of 213 per 100,000 — more than double the statewide average of 100. However, Gila County no longer has the highest infection rate in the state — lagging behind the infection rate per 100,000 of 326 in Greenlee County, 291 in Graham County, and 240 in Coconino County.
Gila County’s wobbling when it comes to meeting the state’s benchmarks for school openings, which include infection rates, the percentage of positive tests and hospital visits.
As a whole, the county as of Oct. 4 had blown past the threshold for “moderate” spread when it comes to cases per 100,000 population and the percentage of positive tests, according to the statistics published on the state department of health services website.
The county remains well below the “minimal spread” threshold with hospital visits and admissions by COVID patients.
So the county no longer meets two of the three benchmarks for even “hybrid” school opening — which means a mix of in-person and online classes to hold down the number of kids mingling on campus.
However, those are countywide numbers. School officials say the county health department says Payson still meets the benchmark for moderate to minimal spread necessary for hybrid classes. The state doesn’t post the breakdown of those numbers on its website.
In Navajo County, several schools have reported cases, with substantial exposures of children on campus. The St. Johns School District has had positive cases that exposed 100 students and staff to the virus and is weighing whether to shut down at least for a time next week.
Health workers say the public’s observance of social distancing guidelines and use of masks has declined even as schools and businesses have opened up. Sick of the restrictions, more people are gathering in larger groups without taking precautions.
The precautions can slow the spread of the virus until a vaccine is approved and distributed.
Health officials say observing the guidelines until the approval of a safe and effective vaccine can finally contain the pandemic and allow something like normal life to resume.
Heath officials say they’ve been told to make plans to distribute vaccines before the end of the year. The vaccine would likely go first to health care workers and the elderly and people with risk factors like diabetes.
About half a dozen vaccines are currently in the midst of phase III clinical trials, testing both whether the vaccine can prevent or soften an infection and whether the shots might cause rare adverse reactions that would only show up in trials with 20,000 or 50,000 people. Several vaccine trials have been paused — then mostly restarted — after someone in the trial developed possible side effects. It is common to stop and start such trials to investigate such cases. Often, the problem proves completely unrelated to the vaccine.
Historically, it takes 5 to 10 years to develop a safe, effective vaccine against a virus. For instance, researchers still haven’t developed a vaccine that will prevent infection with the AIDS virus. However, the billions of dollars invested in the search for a COVID vaccine could well produce results in just a year from the onset of the pandemic.
Russia has already started distributing a vaccine without completing phase III trials. China is reportedly closer to approving a vaccine than the U.S.
Lee noted that hospitalizations have begun a worrisome rise once again and doctors, nurses and other health care professions continue to struggle with a shortage of gloves.
Statewide as of Oct. 22 some 83% of the state’s adult intensive care beds were in use, but COVID patients accounted for only 11% of the hospitalizations. The situation has improved since mid-July, when 92% of the intensive care beds were in use, with COVID patients accounting for 57%. Still, the total number of beds occupied and the share of COVID patients has been inching upward steadily since late September.
Health officials say they now have enough COVID test kits for anyone who wants one. However, newer tests that yield results in 15 minutes remain much harder to find. The tests aren’t as accurate as the nose-swab test, but much better for rapid screening in places like schools and nursing homes. The faster tests can help pinpoint developing clusters, since it can take two days to a week to get results for the swab tests from a laboratory.
National studies and epidemiological models suggest the U.S. tests a much lower share of its population than countries that have gotten the pandemic under control. Throughout most of the pandemic, the U.S. has focused on testing people with symptoms while people without symptoms or a documented exposure to a positive case have more trouble getting tested. Studies suggest widespread, rapid testing remains one of the keys to preventing the development of clusters of cases that seem to be driving the pandemic.
One study found that the pandemic has been driven by “super spreader” events, perhaps because 30% of those infected never develop symptoms and never realize they’re spreading it. The virus seems to spread mostly through the air during close contact, especially when people are crowded together, talking loudly and not wearing masks.
I hate it when media activists try to sell the public on a biased message with manipulated data. The fake panic demic talking points should be condemned by all as they are simply stoking fear in the election season for partisan purposes. The real facts are that COVID cases are DOWN by 80% and the deaths are down by over 90% from the summer highs. Arizona was experiencing 150 to 175 deaths daily in the summer spikes while we have had less than 20 deaths daily this month with multiple 0 deaths per day.
EVERYTHING in the universe is cyclical - NOTHING remains static in any area of our lives. Pundits with vested personal or corporate special interests always choose a point in time when there was historic lows as their starting point instead of simply reporting the news.
This article is a good example of the above script. There are now free testing sites and everyone is being pushed to get the free testing which identifies those who are healthy with asymptomatic COVID cells in their blood with many of those identified as simply identifiable dead cells.
STOP THE POLITICAL FEAR MONGERING! IT IS CAUSING UNNECESSARY MENTAL AND EMOTIONAL DAMAGE TO A LARGE SWATH OF OUR COMMUNITY.
