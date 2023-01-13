The latest, faster-spreading COVID variant is on its way.
The great grandson of Omicron — XBB.1.5 — already dominates in the northeastern U.S., as well as in many countries worldwide.
That’s bad news for Gila County — once again suffering the highest infection rate in the state. The county in the past two weeks has suffered twice the statewide infection and death rates. After several weeks of declining rates, COVID cases increased by an average of 38% in Gila County in the past two weeks. There were three deaths in the past week — double the statewide death rate.
Gila County’s high death rate reflects both one of the state’s lowest vaccination rates — and a large elderly population.
So far, the new, even more contagious COVID variant hasn’t shown up in the routine testing published on the Arizona Department of Health Services website. However, those results date back to November.
XBB.1.5 has a big mutation in its spike protein — which plays a key role in how easily the virus can slip into a cell. The variant has also retained the ability to evade antibodies. This antibody-evading mutation enabled Omicron and its descendants to slip past these front-line defenders of the immune system.
As a result, the descendants of Omicron not only spread much faster — but are more likely to infect people who have been vaccinated or recovered from an infection by an earlier strain. Omicron and its descendants so far may be less likely to cause death and hospitalization.
Vaccination still reduces the odds of infection roughly three-fold. It reduces the odds you’ll wind up in the hospital — or die — roughly 11-fold. A booster shot six months after initial vaccination or infection restores strong protection from infection — and further protects against serious illness. However, the effect dwindles over time and with the spread of new variants.
Lab studies show that the latest Omicron-specific boosters provide substantial protection against even the new variants — including hopefully XBB.1.5, according to the journal Nature.
Immune system experts had worried about a previously documented tendency of the immune system to essentially fixate on the first variant of a new virus it faces. That’s because the immune system creates specialized B-cells, which function as factories for antibodies targeting a new invader. However, it turns out these specialized B-cells can still adapt to new, closely related versions of the original virus — altering their microscopic production line in a way that anticipates changes in the virus. This is perhaps not surprising — since viruses and the immune system have been engaged in a high-stakes arms race for millions of years. Viruses continually evolve to evade the immune system — but the immune system has also evolved to counter the tricks of the virus.
Gila County
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 91 additional Gila County cases and three deaths in the past week. There have been a total of 411 deaths — nearly double the statewide fatality rate since the onset of the pandemic.
Statewide, the state reported 129 deaths last week and 6,000 new cases.
Only 53% of Gila County residents have gotten vaccinated — compared to 75% of residents statewide. That includes just 83% of those older than 65.
The antiviral drug Paxlovid has been proven to reduce the risk of severe disease after infection by 90%.
The drug works by reducing the reproduction of the virus. That means it’s only effective if given within about five days of infection.
The drug’s expensive — and requires taking two bitter pills five times a day for five days. This has reduced acceptance. Studies have shown that people without medical insurance are much less likely to get tested or treated for COVID until symptoms are dire — especially now that federal programs providing free testing and treatment have largely dried up. Several new drugs that are easier to take are in clinical trials, but so far not approved.
As a result, doctors are only prescribing the drug in about 13% of cases, according to the summary in Nature. So doctors and patients have made little use of a drug that could virtually eliminate the risk of death even among the vulnerable elderly. This comes even as the new Omicron variants have rendered the existing monoclonal antibody treatments largely ineffectual.
So as the nation’s battered healthcare system braces for a new, faster spreading, immune-evading variant — the advice of the experts remains the same.
