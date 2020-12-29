COVID-19 deaths during the month, from Dec. 3 through Dec. 28, have gone from 97 to 126, according to the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department. That’s nearly 30 deaths in less than 30 days.
The report from the county on Dec. 3 said, “We have confirmed a total of 97 deaths in Gila County; 62 are non-tribal, 35 are tribal.”
Earlier last week, Dec. 21, another death due to COVID-19 was reported, the deceased was a resident of Payson.
The Dec. 23 report from the county showed five new confirmed COVID-19 related deaths — three of these cases were residents of the Town of Payson and two were residents of the City of Globe.
“We have confirmed a total of 126 deaths in Gila County; 83 are non-tribal, 43 are tribal,” health officials said in the Dec. 28 report.
