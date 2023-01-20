Gila County COVID cases have continued to surge – jumping 193% in the past two weeks.
The county’s COVID rate of 25 per 100,000 remains nearly double the statewide rate. The county’s death rate’s only about a third above the statewide average.
It’s unclear whether the latest, faster-spreading omicron variant is now playing a role in the surge, with a 48% increase in cases statewide as a daily average in the past two weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control reports that the XBB.1.5 strain doubled every week in December across the nation. It now accounts for about 41% of new cases nationally, exceeding all the other subvariants of omicron. The variant has mutations that help it slip into cells much more efficiently – as well as evade immune system antibodies more easily.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has been posting the spread of different variants on its website. However, the most recent figures date back to early December – before XBB.1.5 started its inexorable spread across the nation.
Fortunately, the existing vaccines and booster shots still provide strong protection – although not as strong as they did against earlier variants. The unvaccinated are three times more likely to get infected and six times more likely to get seriously ill than the vaccinated. Infection from a previous variant also provides protection from both infection and serious illness.
Gila County has a vaccination rate of 61% and is currently seeing the fastest increase in new cases in the state – along with a death rate well above the statewide average.
The counties with the highest death rates – La Paz, Mohave, Yavapai, Cochise and Gila also all have vaccination rates below 61%.
The link between infection rates and vaccination rates is more variable. For instance, Apache County has a vaccination rate of 95% — mostly on the Navajo Reservation. The vaccination rates in the White Mountains are much lower. The county has the highest infection rate in the state – 29 per 100,000 – compared to a statewide rate of 14. However, the death rate’s relatively low – 0.25 per 100,000 in the past two weeks as a daily average – compared to a rate of 0.38 statewide.
Navajo County has the second highest infection rate – 25 per 100,000 – and a vaccination rate of 81%. Once again, the county has a very high vaccination rate on the reservations – but a very low rate in the White Mountains. The county’s death rate is relatively high – 0.39 per 100,000.
Santa Cruz County has the highest vaccination rate in the state – 95%, according to the Centers for Disease Control data. Its infection rate is about the same as the statewide average – but its death rate is only 25% of the statewide average.
The pattern seems to support the national numbers, suggesting the unvaccinated are three times as likely to get infected and six times more likely to suffer serious illness or death.
