COVID continues to simmer in Gila County — but at least we’re no longer the state’s hot spot.
In fact, as a daily average in the past two weeks, Gila County’s seen a 28% decline to just 11 new infections per 100,000 population.
By contrast, the state has seen a 109% increase — to 23 per 100,000. The statewide numbers are being driven by a 119% increase in Maricopa County to 26 per 100,000.
Unfortunately, Gila County has a high death rate — thanks to its relatively elderly population and its low vaccination rate. About 60% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, producing a death rate of 1.32 per 100,000 in the past two weeks compared to a statewide death rate of 0.08.
That means the Gila County death rate is five times the statewide average.
Moreover, Gila County is surrounded by counties that now have higher infection rates. Maricopa, Coconino and Pima counties all have current infection rates more than double Gila County’s, with lots of people going back and forth between those areas.
Studies suggest the vaccines provide less protection from infection against the new strains of Omicron. However, they still dramatically reduce the risk of serious illness and death.
Epidemiologists say the new, faster-spreading Omicron sub-variants will likely cause a fresh surge in cases, especially with vaccination efforts lagging and most areas having abandoned earlier public health efforts — like mask mandates, limits on high-risk businesses and settings and a decline in publicly reported testing and contract tracing.
People who have not been vaccinated remain two times as likely to get infected and eight times more likely to die or wind up in the hospital.
The new sub-variants of the Omicron strain have proved more and more effective in re-infecting people for a second or even third or fourth time — although the vaccines still reduce the odds of serious illness. Two Omicron sub-variants are driving the increase in cases in the U.S. while two other new highly infections variants are circulating in South Africa.
The virus will likely cause an ongoing toll as long COVID, a still poorly understood combination of lingering symptoms that includes fatigue, brain fog, inflammation and other problems. Perhaps 20% of people who recover from an initial infection develop long COVID, including perhaps 25% of those over 50. Doctors had hoped that if a vaccinated person suffers a breakthrough infection anyway, the vaccine will lower total viral load and reduce the odds of long COVID. Some early research now shows the vaccine will reduce the odds of long COVID after a breakthrough infection by 15% or 20% — which is less than doctors had hoped but still another important benefit of getting vaccinated.
Doctors say people should also test quickly if they develop symptoms because several antiviral medications can reduce the odds of developing serious illness.
Federal COVID funding for testing and treatments has largely dried up.
For instance, a search for low-cost instant tests by one Payson Medicare recipient led to a series of confusing responses from a local pharmacy. The pharmacist said the tests were not covered by Medicare — and cost $90 over the counter. The Medicare recipient ended up at Safeway, where the tests were for sale at the checkout counter for $11.
