The Gila County Public Health Department has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 in Gila County.
A Payson woman in her 40s has tested positive. The case appears to be travel-related and there is no evidence of community spread.
The threat to the community appears to be low, as the woman has predominantly self-isolated since the beginning of symptoms, officials say. Local public health disease investigators are investigating the case and close contacts.
• COVID-19 is widespread in Arizona, with cases now in 14 of the state’s 15 counties.
• The Gila County call center is now open weekdays during daytime business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-402-8888 for information, resources and guidance.
• The Arizona Poison Control System is also available to answer questions about COVID-19 from Arizona providers (for testing and patient guidance) and the public (for testing, isolation, and quarantine guidance) at 844-542-8201.
• COVID-19 Hotline call 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the week.
• For COVID-19 information en Español, see www.azdhs.gov/COVID-19.
Public Health expects additional cases of COVID-19 in Gila County and is advising residents to follow infection prevention guidelines. The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
