We’re so done with COVID.
Alas, COVID isn’t done with us.
The virus remains widespread in Gila County.
Gila has the highest infection rate in the state as a daily average over the past two weeks. Gila County has reported 90 new daily cases per 100,000 population — about three times the statewide average. The death rate is also about three times the statewide average — but still much lower than during the earlier surges caused by the less infectious, but more lethal, Delta variant.
Statewide, doctors are reporting about 2,000 new cases every day. Averaged over the past two weeks, statewide cases have declined 17%, hospitalizations have dropped 4% and deaths have increased 12% — to an average of 11 per day.
So far, since the start of the pandemic, Arizona has reported 2.2 million infections and almost 31,000 deaths. Roughly 1 in 3 residents have been infected and 1 in 236 residents have died.
So it looks like the latest Omicron variants have settled into a new pattern — at least for now. They’re much easier to catch — but less likely to kill you. They’re also much more likely to infect people who have recovered from an earlier infection or gotten vaccinated for previous strains. Nonetheless, the vaccine appears to cut the risk of infection in half and decrease the risk of death and serious illness sixfold.
So how should schools operate given the continued presence of the virus?
Harvard Professor Dr. Joseph Allen, in a widely circulated essay, suggested that school closures, mask mandates and even quarantining of kids with a close exposure to a positive case no longer makes sense. Most schools in Arizona — including Payson schools — have already abandoned all of those measures.
For starters, the chaotic months of distance learning for the nation’s schools caused widespread learning loss as well as social and mental health problems. Studies suggest students on average lost months of academic progress — especially kids from low-income families. All indications suggest those losses remain, with the Payson school board expecting the review scores for the 2021-22 school year in August.
The new Omicron strains pose a relatively small risk to children — with most serious illness still occurring among people older than 50. A new study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the hospitalization risk for children is just 0.4 per 100,000 — about half of the peak rate hit when Omicron first arrived.
The vaccines for kids reduce that risk to almost nothing. One study of 250,000 children aged 5 to 11 found the risk of serious illness was six times higher for the unvaccinated. The vaccines also virtually eliminate the risk of MIS-C, a potentially fatal inflammatory disorder that can hit kids months after they recover from a COVID infection, even if they had only mild symptoms.
Dr. Allen suggested schools no longer need to do surveillance testing, close schools when community infections rise, require universal mask wearing or require kids with close contact to stay home and quarantine.
He said kids should get tested when they have symptoms. If they test positive, they should stay home for three to five days. When they return to class after testing negative, they should still wear a mask for five days.
The federal Centers for Disease Control recommendation currently suggests kids who test positive should stay home for five days and mask for five days when they return to class.
