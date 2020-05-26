In the past week, health officials have confirmed four additional positive cases of coronavirus in Gila County, bringing the total to 25 cases.
Of those, 11 have recovered and two have died.
Gila County had been sitting at 21 cases since May 14, but health officials say they have seen an increase in reported contacts.
On May 21, Gila County Health and Emergency Management reported two additional cases. The first is a Globe resident in his 50s. Transmission is by close contact with a known positive case, who is also a resident of Globe. The second is a Miami resident in his 40s. Transmission is considered to be community spread.
On May 23, there was an additional positive case. Case No. 24 is a Globe resident in her 20s. Transmission is community spread.
On May 27, another case was reported. Case No. 25 is a resident of Tonto Basin, male in his 60s. At this time, the public health investigators have determined that transmission was due to close contact with a known positive case from another county. There is a very low risk to the Tonto Basin community.
Public health disease investigators are investigating each case and have reached out to close contacts.
“At this time, we encourage those in the Globe-Miami area, specifically those to be most susceptible to COVID-19 complications, to be on elevated alert when it comes to social distancing, hand washing, and being out in public places,” said Celena Cates, public health emergency preparedness planner. “The contact tracing of our most recent cases has presented a noticeable increase in the number of close contacts, and total contacts. For these reasons, the probability of risk associated with local community spread of COVID-19 appears to be at our highest risk to-date.”
Officials recommend residents continue to practice social distancing.
“Social distancing means limiting your contact with others outside of your immediate household and isolating or quarantining yourself if you are ill,” Cates wrote. “There is a lot that we still do not know about COVID-19. It is clear, however, that the virus that causes the disease is easily transmitted through respiratory secretions, such as when a person coughs or sneezes. Droplets from the cough or sneeze can travel through the air where they can be inhaled by another person or land in or on the person’s eyes, nose, or mouth. ... By limiting your contact with others and staying at least six feet away from other people when contact is necessary, you lessen the chance that you will come into contact with these droplets.”
