Gila County remains Arizona’s COVID hot spot — with a daily infection rate more than double the statewide average.
Fortunately, the number of new cases is now dropping steadily — following the path of other states where a month of record-breaking increases driven by Omicron gave way to an equally rapid decline in new cases.
Of course, although daily cases nationally have dropped 63% as a daily average in the past two weeks — they remain higher than at any point in the pandemic before omicron. Deaths increased 4% as a daily average in the past two weeks — but the peak in deaths usually lags the peak in new cases by three or four weeks.
That includes 228,000 new U.S. cases daily, along with 107,000 hospitalizations and 2,600 deaths.
Arizona is now on track with the rest of the nation — with a 66% decline, a 22% decrease in hospitalizations and a 1% increase in deaths as a daily average in the past two weeks.
But Gila County’s doing much worse.
Cases have declined 35% as a daily average — but the 172 new cases per 100,000 are still more than double the statewide average of 89 cases per 100,000.
Hospitalizations are still rising — up 11% as a daily average.
The county’s death rate is also high — 1.32 per 100,000 population — compared to a statewide average of 0.96. Only a few counties have a higher death rate — including Mohave at 2.36 and Cochise at 1.36.
The county’s high infection, hospitalization and death rate reflects a relatively low vaccination rate. Just 58% are fully vaccinated. And only about 40% of people who got the first two shots have gotten the booster shot, which all but eliminates the risk of death from Omicron for most people.
The death rates mirror vaccination rates. For instance, Mohave County has the state’s highest death rate mostly because only 40% of the population is vaccinated. Mohave County’s death rate is about four times the rate in nearby Santa Cruz County, which has a 95% vaccination rate.
Officials at Banner Payson Medical Center note that virtually every patient hospitalized for COVID has not been vaccinated.
Payson schools are doing much better with new infections. As of Thursday, the district had just six students in quarantine due to a positive test and nine students quarantined as close contacts. Julia Randall Elementary School had the most students quarantined.
That suggests the virus remains widespread — but the number of students in quarantine has dropped dramatically over the past two weeks.
The evidence continues to mount that Omicron is perhaps four times as infectious as earlier strains, but somewhat less likely to cause serious disease or death. This might reflect the strain’s lower rate of infection in the lungs. But it might also reflect the large number of people who have been vaccinated or gained some “natural immunity” from recovery from a previous strain.
Two shots of the vaccine plus a booster shot five months later continue to provide good protection against infection — and dramatically reduces the odds of serious illness and death.
Omicron appears more adept at infecting someone who has recovered from a previous variant as well as people with only two shots. Even then, the vaccines seem to significantly reduce the odds of death and hospitalization.
Fortunately, doctors can now obtain two different antiviral medications that reduce the chance of death by about 80% — even among the unvaccinated. But the new drugs only work if given within about five days of the onset of symptoms. One or two existing monoclonal antibody treatments also can prevent serious disease if given quickly — although most of the monoclonal treatments that worked against Delta don’t work against Omicron. Doctors say most of the people still dying delayed getting tested or seeking care until it was too late for the new treatments to do any good.
