After weeks of reporting among the highest rates of increase in the state — COVID appears to be leveling off in Gila County. The federal Centers for Disease Control reports a 5% increase as a daily average in the past two weeks.
That’s the good news.
The bad news: We’ve leveled off at the second-highest infection rate in the state — behind only Apache County. Gila County is reporting an average of 25 new cases a day — an infection rate of 46 per 100,000.
That’s double the statewide average. However, the rest of the state could soon catch up — with a 21% increase as a daily average in the past two weeks. Maricopa County has reported a 32% increase.
Most of the other Gila County stats aren’t as encouraging as the leveling off in new cases. A stunning 33% of tests are coming back positive — although that’s not as significant a number as it was when people were getting tested a lot. A 118% increase in hospitalizations mirrors the increase in new cases two to four weeks ago.
The best number in the weekly reports remains the death rate — which isn’t rising nearly as fast as the increase in cases. Since the start of the pandemic, Gila County has suffered a death rate that is double the statewide average. However, in the past two weeks, the Gila County death rate has remained below the state’s.
In Gila County, that’s partly because so many people have either gotten vaccinated (61%) or recovered from a previous infection (21,000). The vaccine and recovery from an infection sharply reduce the odds of death if you do get infected.
In addition, it appears that the new Omicron strains are way more infectious — but less likely to cause serious illness. The BA.5 variant of Omicron now accounts for 95% of the new cases in the state, having displaced the original Omicron strain entirely. The BA.2 and BA.4 variants account for a smattering of additional cases in Arizona.
The approved COVID booster shot provides pretty good protection against infection with BA.5 and very strong protection against serious illness. Doctors are urging people to get vaccinated and boosted. Even if you’ve recovered from a previous infection — a COVID booster shot will provide strong protection from BA.5.
And even if you don’t actually die — the booster shot reduces the chance, you’ll wind up in the hospital (average bill for a COVID hospital stay is about $50,000) or end up with debilitating long COVID. A dismaying 20% of people who recover from COVID develop the still mysterious symptoms — which include shortness of breath, lost sense of smell, fatigue and others. One study put just the medical costs of long COVID at $9,000 per patient annually. The cost to the economy could total $3.7 trillion.
BA.5 excels in infecting people who have already recovered from an earlier strain. Fortunately, the new strain appears less likely to cause serious illness and death — especially in people already vaccinated and those who have recovered from a previous infection. This is probably because vaccination stimulates both short-term antibodies and the activation of immune system cells that provide long-term surveillance against a host of evolving COVID strains.
On the other hand, one lab experiment found that BA.5 was better at infecting hamster lung cells than earlier variants. That’s a reminder that the ability of the COVID virus to spawn rapid mutations might not always produce milder but more infectious strains.
What’s it all mean?
We’re in for another winter spike.
Gila County is in the bull’s-eye — especially given its large elderly population, who remain the most likely to end up in the hospital or the mortuary, even with the new variants.
So get vaccinated.
Get boosted.
Get tested if you have symptoms.
Isolate yourself if you’re sick — especially from elderly relatives.
And don’t spread the darn thing.
