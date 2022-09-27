COVID is on the decline all across the state and country.
The numbers of new cases and deaths continue to drop despite the ability of the latest Omicron variants to spread more easily and infect both people who had an earlier strain and those who have been fully vaccinated — but not boosted.
Gila County has enjoyed a 60% decline in new cases as a daily average in the past two weeks. The county once had among the highest infection rates in the state. However, in the past two weeks, Gila County has reported an infection rate just barely above the statewide average.
The national infection rate has declined by 29% and the death rate by 6%. That works out to about 62,000 new cases and 500 new deaths per day.
Statewide, new cases have dropped 29% to about 900 cases and 12 deaths per day.
Gila County still has a death rate that’s more than three times the statewide average of 0.16 per 100,000. Gila County’s death rate of 0.53 per 100,000 is second only to La Paz County at 0.68.
Gila County’s relatively high death rate likely reflects a combination of a high average age and a relatively low vaccination rate.
The pandemic has contributed to a historic decline in U.S. life expectancy in the past several years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The U.S. life expectancy in 2021 dropped for the second year in a row — for the first time in 100 years.
The U.S. life expectancy went from 79 in 2019 to 77 in 2020 and then to 76 in 2021.
Arizona had a bigger drop than average — falling from 78.8 years in 2019 to 76.3 years in 2020 — a 2.5-year decline, compared to the national average of 1.8 years.
Women retained an overall advantage, with men living for an average of 73.2 years and women living for 79.1 years.
