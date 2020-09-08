Gila County is one of two counties in the state that has so far met only one of the state benchmarks to open schools for in-person classes.
But will students, teachers and staff be safe on campus once we meet those benchmarks?
Countries that have opened schools successfully generally have much lower infection rates, on-campus rules to limit spread, schedules that prevent the mixing of children on campus and an ability to move quickly to test and quarantine.
That’s good news.
But then again, Gila County has few of those tools — with the virus still widespread, large class sizes, a teacher shortage and little ability to undertake widespread testing or quarantine.
Currently, Gila County meets one of the three state benchmarks for opening schools. If current trends continue, the district could meet all three benchmarks before the Oct. 12 date the school board has set for shifting from distance learning back to in-person classes. So far, 10 of the state’s 15 counties have met the three benchmarks to start offering in-person instruction.
Nonetheless, the virus continues to spread locally. The county health department last week reported 654 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 40 deaths. About 8% of tests have come back positive. The total doesn’t include cases and deaths on the San Carlos Apache Reservation.
“It is with great sorrow that our local public health investigators have confirmed one additional death in Gila County,” this one a Payson resident said Celena Cates, with the county health department.
The state health department reports 1,117 Gila County cases since the start of the pandemic and 48 deaths. The county’s death rate of 87 per 100,000 population now exceeds Maricopa County’s rate of 69 per 100,000.
But even if the county meets the state benchmarks in the next several weeks, vexing questions remain when it comes to fully reopening schools.
For starters, the state’s guidelines are purely advisory. School boards can resume in-person classes if they don’t meet the benchmarks — or stick to online classes even if they do.
The vague, advisory guidelines that allow for a much greater rate of community spread than other countries that have successfully reopened schools have sowed division and controversy, said educators.
J.O. Combs Superintendent Greg Wyman — previous superintendent of the Payson Unified School District — said the vague guidelines and the state’s lack of support for school boards have bitterly divided schools. Payson schools increasingly find themselves torn between parents and students yearning for a return to in-person classes and parents and teachers worried about the possibility of infection. The J.O. Combs school board had offered in-person classes, but a teacher sick-out forced the board to reverse its position.
“As a result of this contentious and highly emotional environment,” said Wyman, “we now have parents at odds with parents, teachers at odds with parents, parents at odds with administration and teachers at odds with administration and governing boards. Very simply, it is because of the lack of a comprehensive or coherent plan at the national and state level for reopening schools. School district leaders have been asking for months for specific guidance, yet it has not been provided.
Opening school doors is not just a matter of meeting the benchmarks. It also requires that teachers are comfortable going back into schools, with issues including whether they believe the plans for everything from cleaning procedures to ventilation are adequate.
“They’re still nervous,” said Joe Thomas, president of the Arizona Education Association. “They don’t see the situation as safe for them and their students.”
Arizona State University is currently dealing with the consequences of opening for many in-person classes in Tempe. Since classes resumed, 775 students and 28 staff and faculty members have tested positive. About half of those students live on campus and are now in quarantine. The university has done 40,000 tests since Aug. 1, so that represents a 2% positive rate.
The university has threatened to suspend any student taking part in large social gatherings, either on or off campus. Students and staff are required to wear masks at all times on campus.
The experience of other countries offers both reasons for hope — and caution.
Most of the countries that have opened schools without spawning major new spread of the disease have required the percentage of positive tests to remain below 3% or even 1%. Moreover, many have driven infection rates below 10 cases per 100,000 population.
However, the Arizona benchmarks suggest it’s safe for schools to reopen as long as the percentage of positive tests stays below 7% and the infection rate below 100 cases per 100,000. That’s far higher than other countries — or even states like New York.
Moreover, most countries that have reopened schools successfully can quickly test students if a case crops up on campus. Testing and quarantine of close contacts has mostly limited the spread of clusters in those countries.
However, the U.S. generally lacks that testing capacity. In fact, the federal Centers for Disease Control recently sparked controversy by retreating to an earlier recommendation that only those people with symptoms should get tested. That shift came despite studies showing that perhaps 40% of those infected show few or no symptoms. The recommendation could complicate the ability of schools to undertake contact tracing should a student test positive. Long delays in getting test results can also make contact tracing ineffective.
Rapid testing and isolation of those in contact with a confirmed positive case has been a core strategy for countries like Germany, Denmark and Norway.
In Germany, children don’t wear masks in classrooms — despite the World Health Organization’s recommendation that children wear masks whenever they can’t socially distance. Germany has instead concentrated on improving ventilation in the classroom and keeping classes mostly separated. That way, if a student tests positive, the school can easily test children and staff members with whom that student had close contact.
In the first week that the 366,000-student Berlin school system opened, school officials confirmed 49 infections among teachers and students. However, quick testing and targeted quarantines meant no more than 600 students had to stay home for two weeks — shifting to distance learning in that period. The quarantines affected only 39 of the 803 school sites.
Other countries have limited new cases and the spread of clusters by staggering schedules or reducing class sizes. Most have made changes to strictly limit the mingling of students throughout the day. Some have focused that approach on elementary schools, relying on studies showing younger children are much less likely to get infected or to develop serious symptoms. Moreover, younger children generally don’t do as well in online learning settings as teenagers.
However, Arizona has the largest class sizes in the country as well as a growing teacher shortage. This limits any district’s ability to shift to smaller, less risky classes — even for elementary school grades.
Countries that have reopened elementary schools have seen little spread of the virus in that setting. That might reflect the much more limited exposure to other children for elementary school students who spend all day in a single classroom with a single teacher. Studies suggest children can have high concentrations of the virus in their nasal cavities, but are far less likely to develop symptoms or to pass the virus to others for reasons that aren’t entirely clear. The lower rate of spread of the virus by younger children may stem from lower lung capacity, which means they breathe out fewer viruses than adults or teenagers. It may also reflect differences between a child’s immune system and the immune system of adults.
Children have accounted for just 9.5% of COVID-19 cases nationally, according to the CDC. Children have accounted for 0.6% to 4.1% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations and for less than 0.3% of all deaths. Nineteen states have reported no child deaths at all. In Arizona, people younger than 20 account for just 11 of the 5,000 deaths statewide — most or all of them teenagers.
