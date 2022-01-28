The Omicron surge has plateaued nationally, but continues its runaway growth in Gila County.
Some health officials now hope that Omicron will usher in a new phase of the pandemic, in which the virus becomes dangerous to the unvaccinated — but more of an irritant to the vaccinated and boosted.
The growing number of people who have recovered from an Omicron infection combined with the vaccinated and boosted, will eventually produce some form of the long-sought herd immunity.
But in the meantime, northern Arizona remains among the hardest hit areas of the country — with hospitals full and the virus at an all-time peak with new infections.
Epidemiologists urge people to get vaccinated and boosted and get tested immediately after a known exposure or when developing symptoms like a cough, fever or a sore throat.
Hospitals and places like Payson Christian Clinic can administer monoclonal antibody treatments for high-risk people who test positive, reducing the chance of serious illness and death by 80% or 90% — even among the unvaccinated.
But the treatment only works within days of the first onset of symptoms.
Better yet, hospitals and doctors offices will soon have access to two different antiviral pills that also usually prevent an infection from causing serious illness and death.
Unfortunately, rural Arizona must get through the biggest surge in new cases so far, before there’s any chance life will finally normalize.
Nationally, the daily average of new cases has declined to just 2% in the last two weeks — as Omicron plateaus in the states it hit hardest more than a month ago.
However, in Arizona, cases have risen by 65% as a daily average in the past two weeks. That’s a lot better than a few weeks ago — but still one of the worst outbreaks in the country. Hospitalizations have risen by 26% and deaths have actually declined by 1%.
Northern Arizona’s doing much worse than that.
In Gila County, cases have risen by 119% and hospitalizations by 11%. The county’s death rate for the past two weeks stands at 1.85 per 100,000 — which is more than twice the state average. Gila County’s second only to Navajo County when it comes to the death rate.
The high death rates in those two counties reflect some of the lowest off-reservation vaccination rates in the state. Studies show that getting vaccinated plus a booster shot dramatically reduces the risk of death or serious illness — even when the fast-spreading Omicron strain causes a breakthrough infection.
Payson schools continue to struggle with a big increase in positive cases. As of Monday, the district had 35 students quarantining after a positive test and 50 students quarantining after a close contact. That’s a three- or fourfold increase since Omicron hit.
Fortunately, people infected with Omicron appear less likely to get seriously ill or die. That might reflect lower infection rates in the lungs. But it probably also reflects the large share of the population that’s been vaccinated and boosted — since the vaccine appears to all but eliminate the odds Omicron will cause a fatal illness. Doctors say many people who are vaccinated have been getting infected with Omicron — but almost all the patients in intensive care are unvaccinated.
Epidemiologists were initially dismayed by the speed of Omicron’s spread — but have turned cautiously optimistic at how quickly cases have peaked and then how rapidly they’ve declined in the first-hit countries like South Africa, Britain and Israel. Earlier variants have also caused peaks followed by declines, but Omicron has supercharged the pattern.
Some preliminary studies suggest that Omicron appears to confer strong resistance to infection by other strains like Delta — although recovery from an earlier strain provides almost no protection against Omicron. So it’s possible the current record-breaking increase in cases globally will eventually move the world closer to “herd immunity,” when combined with vaccines plus booster shots.
Of course, most of the world remains unvaccinated and the virus continues to spread unimpeded in many less-wealthy nations. Moreover, a Chinese vaccine accounts for about half of the shots given worldwide. The vaccine provided strong protection against earlier strains — but some evidence suggests they may not provide much protection against Omicron. This means the virus will continue to circulate freely in much of the world. And that means a new, even more infectious strain could emerge.
In that nightmare scenario — the strain would not only spread faster, but cause more serious illness.
So doctors say the best protection remains two shots of the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, combined with a booster shot after about six months.
Medical researchers are continuing to work on about 200 new vaccines, hoping to find a vaccine that’s easier to administer and protective against many different strains while providing long-term protection that doesn’t require a booster shot.
In the meantime, wear tight-fitting N95 masks in crowded, indoor situations — especially if you don’t know whether the people around you have been vaccinated and boosted.
Getting vaccinated and boosted will reduce the chance you’ll get infected — and provide great protection from serious illness if you do suffer a breakthrough infection.
If you’re exposed to someone with COVID, get a test. If you get a home rapid test — consider swabbing both your throat and your nostrils — since Omicron causes the highest concentrations of the virus in the throat. If you test positive, isolate for at least five days — preferably 10.
If you test positive, contact your doctor immediately. If you’re in a high-risk group based on age or pre-existing conditions — you can dramatically reduce the risk of serious illness by getting a monoclonal antibody treatment within days of the onset of symptoms — or one of the new antiviral pills if they’re available through your doctors.
Insurance plans will cover the treatment — as well as eight free home test kits.
If you don’t have insurance and live in Payson, the Christian Clinic has received federal grants that make it possible to offer free tests and treatments for the uninsured.
