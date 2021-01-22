Gila County residents older than 75 can sign up now for a COVID-19 vaccine by signing up for a shot through the Banner Health Clinic in northern Gila County or the Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center in southern Gila County.
The health centers are taking first come, first served reservations at https://www.bannerhealth.com/staying-well/health-and-wellness/wellness/covid/gila-county-vaccine. If all the slots have been allocated, you’ll have to keep contacting the site until slots again open up. The clinic is located at 117 E. Main St., Ste A100 in Payson.
All appointment times were already filled on Thursday for next week’s vaccination clinic, which means anyone eligible will need to go through the process next week until they can find an open slot. In addition to those over 75, anyone else in the 1A and 1B group can sign up, including teachers, health care workers, police and fire, funeral home workers, prison and jail workers, and longtime care residents and staff. Most of those other groups have already received shots through workplace clinics.
Anyone on existing health department wait lists will have to go through the process again to sign up for an upcoming clinic, which will schedule appointments based on the doses the county receives from the state each week.
Starting Jan. 25, Gila County will start getting 1,400 COVID-19 vaccine doses each week — compared to the 300 doses it received this week.
So far, the county has received 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, including just 300 doses last week. The county has so far administered 2,100 of those doses.
The county has nearly finished administering the first dose for the 1A group, but will have to allocate many of the additional doses to provide a second shot for the 1A group. The first shot confers roughly 60% protection, which rises to 95% protection with a second dose three weeks later.
Until now, the county health department has been directly contacting employers — like school districts — to schedule closed, vaccination clinics. The difficulty in handling the Moderna vaccine coupled with strict federal priorities and the shortage of vaccine has hobbled the rollout of the vaccine.
The county health department doesn’t have the staff to handle a reservation system for larger groups — like those over 75 or those over 65 or those with high-risk conditions like heart disease and diabetes, Gila County Health Director Michael O’Driscoll said.
“The 75 and older group and the essential services group began calling and we did not have, and never expected to have, the capacity to use our call center for these groups as they are far too large for our department’s limited staff.”
Meanwhile, nursing homes have been getting shots for residents and staff through a separate system run by CVS Pharmacy and others.
Unfortunately, the vaccine rollout has gone very slowly since approval of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in mid-December.
The rising demand for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines has highlighted the bungled rollout of the highly effective vaccine developed in record time. The federal Centers for Disease Control says the federal government has distributed 31.2 million doses, but only 12 million doses have actually been administered and only 1.6 million people have gotten both required doses.
Nursing home residents and staff have so far received only 1.4 million doses, although nursing homes account for roughly 36% of the deaths from the pandemic so far and represent a captive population under medical supervision. Lags in reporting might contribute to the alarmingly low number of doses actually administered, say federal officials.
Arizona has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country so far, according to a database maintained by the CDC.
Nationally, 39% of the shots distributed have been used, which amounts to a first dose for about 3.2% of the U.S. population.
In Arizona, 34% of the doses have been used — about 2.4% of the population.
The slow rollout of the vaccination campaign in Arizona comes as the state ranks No. 1 for the rate of new cases for a second week — with a per capita infection rate of 109 per 100,000, which is nearly twice the national average.
The infection rate in Gila County is about 87 per 100,000, just below the statewide average.
The infection rate in Navajo County is 110 per 100,000 and in Apache County is 78 per 100,000 for a running average of the past week, according to figures updated on Monday.
The rise in new cases and deaths has slowed somewhat. The average daily number of cases in the past 14 days has declined 11%, while the deaths have increased 77%. The higher death rate reflects the rate of new cases roughly a month ago. The rate of new hospitalizations has increased by about 10% on an average daily basis in the past two weeks. Hospitals are currently more than 90% full, with some fearing a breakdown in the system if new measures don’t slow the pandemic down.
O’Driscoll this week pleaded with the public for continued patience, despite the ongoing toll of the pandemic.
He said the county and its health care partners can’t schedule a vaccine clinic until health workers have the vaccine in hand, given the huge fluctuations in shipments from the state from one week to the next.
“This takes a tremendous amount of resources and cannot be done quickly,” wrote O’Driscoll of the need to set up a vaccine site and then notify people eligible for a shot. It typically takes a week after receipt of the vaccine doses from the state to actually hold a vaccination clinic.
The federal government complicated issues for the county when it announced next week that it wants states to begin offering shots to everyone aged 65 and older as well as people with documented chronic health conditions like high blood pressure, cancer, lung disease and heart disease.
The incoming Biden administration has promised an all-out effort to increase the rate at which people can get vaccinated.
The outgoing Trump administration oversaw the development of two highly effective vaccines in record-breaking time through Operation Warp Speed. However, congressional wrangling delayed funding to set up a mass-vaccination system for months.
The new plan would set up mass vaccination clinics throughout the country, with staffing bolstered by retired medical workers and the National Guard. The campaign would set up clinics in places like gyms, sports stadiums and community centers, plus mobile clinics in more remote areas. All told, the new administration’s plan calls for hiring 100,000 more health care workers to administer the vaccinations and testing.
The plan also calls for a public education blitz, partly to let people know where they can get shots and partly to cope with fears by some people about possible side effects, stoked by disinformation campaigns on social media.
The new plan also calls for the invocation of the Defense Production Act to ensure vaccine manufacturing operations have priority for materials to ramp up production.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are relatively easy to manufacture compared to other types of vaccines, but require much more careful handling in the field. They must be stored at 20 to 80 degrees below zero and must be used within an hour of opening a vial. This means health workers must plan clinics where they can make sure they have enough people lined up to use all the doses in each vial.
Epidemiologists are also studying whether reducing the initial dose or delaying the second dose will affect the protection the vaccine offers as ways to get that first dose to people more quickly.
In addition, several other easier-to-administer vaccines are nearing approval, including one attenuated whole-virus vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca.
A recently enacted second COVID-19 relief measure includes $20 billion to bolster vaccination efforts and $50 billion to build up a national testing infrastructure to allow health care workers to detect and react to the kinds of clusters of new infections that have driven the pandemic from the start. That includes quickly detecting clusters of infection in schools once teachers are vaccinated and schools resume in-person classes.
In the meantime, O’Driscoll and other county health officials have been besieged by calls from people eager for the vaccine, as the pandemic claims more than 4,000 additional lives in the U.S. each day.
