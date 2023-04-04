Worst of the worst.
That pretty much sums up how Gila, Navajo and Apache counties handled the COVID pandemic in its off-reservation communities.
Arizona suffered the worst infection and death rates in the country – and Apache, Navajo and Gila counties had infection and death rates way higher than the rest of the faltering state.
Those conclusions have emerged from a massive new study published in the medical journal Lancet.
The study came to some striking conclusions. States with low death rates did a good job of convincing people to get vaccinated – but health insurance, protective policies like mask mandates, poverty rates and even levels of interpersonal trust also played a role.
Arizona’s death rate of 581 per 100,000 came in four times higher than the state with the lowest death rate – Hawaii. The death rate nationally was 372 per 100,000.
Gila County’s death rate stands at 780 per 100,000. The death rate in the non-reservation portions of Navajo County was 903 per 100,000. The rate in Apache County is 965 per 100,000.
So if Gila, Navajo and Apache counties had done as well as Hawaii or New Hampshire – it would have saved more than 500 lives in Apache County, close to 800 lives in Navajo County and perhaps 300 lives in Gila County.
So far, Gila County has reported 21,500 cases and 417 deaths, Navajo County 48,700 cases and 973 deaths and Apache County 37,000 cases and 640 deaths.
In the past two weeks, Arizona’s infection rate has declined slightly to 36 per 100,000 – compared to a national average of 40 per 100,000. Nationally, we’re still seeing, with 136,000 new cases and 2,000 additional deaths per week.
Apache County has an infection rate of 294 per 100,000 – which is about eight times the statewide average. The Navajo County infection rate is 136 per 100,000 – about four times the state average. Gila County’s rate for the past two weeks has stabilized at 49 per 100,000 – about one-third higher than the state average.
Mostly, this reflects the failure of the county health departments and doctors to convince people to get vaccinated and boosted. However, state policies, medical coverage and racial and economic inequalities also played a role.
The off-reservation communities in Gila, Navajo and Apache counties had vaccination rates of about 50% to 60% – with even lower booster rates for booster shots. That’s far lower than the state or national rates.
The key findings from the Lancet study included:
• States with big racial and economic disparities did worse – along with states with high percentages of people without health insurance.
• States that had mask mandates and other protective measures had lower infection and death rates than states that curtailed their protective measures quickly – like Arizona.
• States where voters strongly supported Donald Trump in the 2020 election had much higher death rates than average. Interestingly, they also had significantly higher death rates than states with Republican governors but a lower vote for Trump.
• States with a high poverty rate, lower average years of education, and a larger share of people expressing less trust of other people all had significantly higher death and infection rates.
• School closures didn’t seem to affect COVID death and infection rates. The study did find a link between COVID policies and fourth grade math scores – but not to scores overall.
• State gross domestic product and student test scores did not seem affected by state COVID-19 policies overall. However, higher overall rates of employment were linked to both restaurant closures and infection and death rates.
The researchers concluded, “interpretation of COVID-19 magnified the polarization and persistent social, economic and racial inequalities that already existed across U.S. society, but the next pandemic threat need not do the same. U.S. states that mitigated those structural inequalities, deployed science-based interventions such as vaccinations and targeted vaccine mandates and promoted their adoption across society were able to match the best performing nations in minimizing COVID-19 death rates. These findings could contribute to the design and targeting of clinical and policy interventions to facilitate better health outcomes in future crises.”
The researchers noted that the U.S. went into the pandemic with the most expensive health care system in the world and among the top science, laboratory and testing capacities. However, the nation ended up with perhaps the highest infection and death rate among any of the advanced industrialized countries.
“The country’s struggles have persisted throughout the pandemic and were not limited to a single time period or political leader,” said the researchers. “The USA has reported some of the highest COVID-19 death rates each year of the pandemic. Although he USA played a leading role in developing effective vaccines against COVID-19 and had ample and early supply of doses, it nonetheless ranks 66th among countries ad territories globally in terms of the proportion of residents who have completed their vaccine sequence. The USA has performed poorly despite having the largest economy, spending the most on health care and having been rated best prepared for a pandemic out of 195 countries considered.”
