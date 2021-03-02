Autumn Lynch scored 12 points but it wasn’t enough as No. 6 Winslow beat Payson 75-47 in girls basketball at Wilson Dome on Saturday night, Feb. 27.
Autumn Cline and Trinity Glasscock scored nine points apiece, Emmy Whaley added eight points and McKayla Taylor seven points.
Jaci Gonnie scored 15 points to lead a trio of Winslow players scoring in double figures. The Bulldogs (8-3, 6-3 3A East) were No. 6 in the Friday, Feb. 26 3A rankings.
No. 24 Payson fell to 1-10 overall and 0-8 in the 3A East with two games remaining.
The Longhorns play at No. 7 Show Low (9-9) tonight (Tuesday, March 2) at 6 o’clock and wrap up the season at home against No. 3 Holbrook (10-3) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.
