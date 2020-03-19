An executive order signed by Governor Doug Ducey today has activated the National Guard, cancelled all elective surgeries and gives the state the authority to close gyms, movie theaters and bars to contain the COVID-19 virus.
The restaurant, theater and bar closure order applies to counties with confirmed cases, including Navajo, Coconino, Graham, Pima, Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties.
The order will apparently close bars and restaurants in Navajo County, which has 3 confirmed cases -- all on the Navajo Reservation.
So far, Gila and Apache counties do not have confirmed cases. State lab tests have confirmed 26 cases in the state, but test results from private labs have boosted the total to 45.
“These latest actions are based on the facts and on data and come after careful consultation with public health experts and from every county in Arizona, our hospitals, local elected officials, and private sector partners,” said Ducey in a press release.
The governor will use the National Guard to ensure food access, but the announcement did not include details as to what that would entail.
Grocery stores and food banks:
Due to the “unprecedented demand” for food and other staples, the National Guard will help grocery stores and food banks with “re-stocking shelves in the face of heightened demand.”
Hospitals:
The executive order also increases the capacity of hospitals by halting elective surgeries in the state.
“This will help keep critical personal protective equipment available for the fight against COVID-19,” said the press release.
No county in the state has enough critical care and general hospital beds to handle the rush of cases experienced in countries like Italy and China, which have suffered outbreaks that quickly overwhelmed hospitals - forcing many to set up tents to handle the overflow. Doctors say they're also suffering already from a critical shortage of masks and protective gear.
Rural counties generally have an older, more vulnerable population and fewer hospital beds.
Gila County has 69 hospital beds and .001 beds per capita, with 28 percent of the population older than 65.
Navajo county has 114 hospital beds and Apache Couunty has 45 hospital beds, which works out to .0001 per capita.
About 17 percent of the resident of Navajo County and 15 percent of the residents of Apache County are older than 65.
Businesses:
All movie theaters, gyms and bars in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases must close by Friday, March 20.
“This builds on the previous guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) to ensure one consistent policy across jurisdictions,” said the governor’s press release.
Restaurants will still be able to provide delivery and take-out options. Alcoholic drinks may be delivered with food, “to assist in mitigating the financial consequences of restaurant closures.”
ADOT wavers:
This executive order delays expiration dates on Arizona drivers licenses to ensure the safety of residents 65 and older.
This has two benefits - keeps people from spreading the disease while at the office and keeps commercial vehicles on the road to deliver goods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!