Essential services

These are what Gov. Doug Ducey has identified as 'essential services' should he issue an order for everyone else to stay at home:

- Health care and public health operations, including hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment and biotechnology companies;

- Human services operations, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster and adoption children and the homeless;

- Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers;

- Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers and more;

- Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers, outdoor recreation;

- Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular non-profit organizations and food banks;

- Media organizations, including newspaper, television, radio and other media services;

- Gas stations and other transportation-related businesses;

- Financial institutions, including banks and credit unions;

- Hardware and supply stores;

- Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, cleaning, sanitation, HVAC and security staff;

- Mail, post, shipping and logistics;

- Education institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, universities and research entities;

- Laundry services;

- Restaurants for consumption off-premises;

- Supplies distributors that enable telework and work from home and those that supply essential businesses;

- Transportation, including airlines, taxis, and ride-sharing;

- Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities;

- Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations;

- Professional services, including legal, real estate and accounting services;

- Day care centers for "essential'' employees exempted though the order;

- Manufacturers, distribution and producers of supply chain-critical products;

- Hotels and motels;

- Funeral services.