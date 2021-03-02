Mingus improved to 10-0 with a 48-31 victory in Wilson Dome on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Payson fell to 5-7.
The Longhorns sent a wrestler onto the mat at 11 of the 14 weights, giving up just three forfeits with the recent return of 106-pounder Hunter Bramlet.
Six Longhorns won, including Jimmy Johnson, who recorded a pin in the final second to win at 285 pounds. Ayden Ormand won by major decision at 152. Jacob Roberts won by decision at 132.
Three Longhorns — Adrian Zeferino (160), Travis Christianson (182) and Soto Sellis (220) — won by forfeit.
Mingus finished fifth in the 3A state tournament last season.
Nick Dimbat faced defending state champion Conrad Brady at 170. Dimbat battled before falling to 5-2 by pin in 5:14.
Isaac McKean finished fourth at 132 a year ago. He pinned Toby Gressley at 138.
Senior night is Tuesday, March 2 in Wilson Dome against a shorthanded Blue Ridge squad at Payson at 5 p.m.
The Longhorns (5-7) close out the regular season at Snowflake (10-1) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5.
The section tournament is at Payson on Saturday, March 13.
