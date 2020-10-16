The Longhorns open the 3A Metro East Region football schedule at home tonight looking to find solutions to problems that have led to an 0-2 start.
And Chandler Arizona College Prep may not be the kind of team to help them find the answers they’re looking for.
The Knights are 2-0 and coming off a 54-0 destruction of Ironwood American Leadership Academy. They opened with a 40-21 win over San Tan Foothills.
Rivals Blue Ridge and Show Low combined to outscore Payson 91-7 over the first two weeks. The Longhorns still have a non-region homecoming contest against their other big rival, Snowflake (2-0), in Payson in the final game of the abbreviated seven-game schedule on Nov. 13.
The remaining opponents on the schedule are a combined 8-1. Four of the final five opponents are 2-0. Scottsdale Coronado is 0-1 and canceled three consecutive games since opening with a 43-0 loss at Dysart. The school hopes to resume the season with a home game against Payson on Oct. 30. We incorrectly reported that Coronado canceled all of its remaining games in Tuesday’s Roundup.
After tonight’s game, the Longhorns are scheduled to play three more region games. In addition to the Oct. 30 game at Coronado, they play at Fountain Hills (2-0) on Oct. 23 and at home against Chandler Valley Christian (2-0) on Nov. 6.
No tickets are available for tonight’s game in an effort to minimize the chance of the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Players, coaches and school staff each receive two tickets for family members and the visiting team receives a limited number of tickets.
