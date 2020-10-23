The Longhorns travel to Fountain Hills tonight looking for their first football win.
Payson enters the 3A Metro East contest 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the region. So, a victory would even the Longhorns’ region record and give them a chance to push for a second place standing in the five-team Metro East.
They got off on the wrong foot with a 19-14 loss to visiting Chandler Arizona College Prep last week, but can still finish strong if they keep improving like they did from week two to week three.
Payson opened the year with non-region losses to old 3A East rivals Blue Ridge (48-7) and Show Low (43-0).
Four turnovers cost the Longhorns dearly last week. If they can cut that down to one or fewer, they’ll give themselves a chance against a 2-1 Falcons team coming off a 23-13 loss at Safford on Oct. 15.
That game was a replacement for the 3A Metro East contest the Falcons were scheduled to play against Scottsdale Coronado. However, Coronado canceled that game, the previous game and this week’s game against Chandler Valley Christian after opening the season with a 43-0 loss against Dysart.
The Dons plan to resume their season starting with their home game against Payson on Oct. 30.
Coronado athletic director Anthony Miller said they canceled the games because of a low turnout for football.
“The numbers in our program are just simply low because we haven’t been on campus until this week,” he wrote in an email to the Roundup on Oct. 15. “We are hoping that our numbers will increase now that we are seeing students every day.”
Both Fountain Hills and Valley Christian were able to schedule replacement games for the open date against Coronado, with Fountain Hills playing Safford and Valley Christian playing at Florence tonight. San Tan Foothills canceled its games against Safford last week and Florence this week.
As a result of the cancellation of the Coronado game, Fountain Hills and Valley Christian will play only three region games. Tonight marks the Falcons’ first region game. The most Coronado will play is two.
No Payson fans will be allowed at tonight’s game as Fountain Hills tries to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the community. You can listen to the game at 7 p.m. on KRIM 96.3 FM or stream it live on their Facebook page.
