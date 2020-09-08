The letters ought to make teachers proud — and break their hearts.
A dozen parents and children wrote the Payson school board letters asking for a return to in-person classes, despite the lurking threat of the pandemic.
“It is very frustrating,” wrote a seventh grader. “I am an older sibling that is responsible for my little brother because my mom is working different and crazy hours in the medical field. I am constantly trying to keep my brother on task and try to stay on top of my own work. I would just like to get back to normal if that even exists. COVID is ruining our lives.”
The letters resulted from the efforts of a cluster of parents to convince the school board to resume in-person classes sooner than the current Oct. 12 target date.
The county now meets one of the three advisory state benchmarks for resuming in-person classes.
Currently, every day the U.S. has twice as many new cases than the whole of Europe.
Gila County has seen new cases decline steadily for at least three weeks, but remained at 111 cases per 100,000 for the week of Aug. 9. The trends satisfies the requirement for a sustained decline in new cases. However, the benchmark also calls for keeping the rate below 100 per 100,000 for at least two consecutive weeks.
The county has actually gotten worse in keeping the percentage of positive tests below 7% for at least three weeks. Gila County dropped from 18% for week of July 19, to 8.6% the week of Aug. 2, but then bobbed up again to 9.8% the week of Aug. 9. Epidemiologists say this means the virus remains widespread in the community.
The county meets the benchmark calling for COVID-related hospital visits remaining below 10%. The county dropped below that threshold on July 19 and has continued to decline, hitting 3.7% for the week of Aug. 9.
Nonetheless, the parents and students who wrote the school board made an appeal for a quick return to in-person classes.
The descriptions of stressed, faltering, lonely students and anxious, harried parents contrasted with the relatively upbeat summary of the distance learning offered by administrators and school principals at the same school board meeting.
William McDermott wrote, “having school entirely on the computer is having severe, detrimental impacts on my children.”
Parent Amy McDermott said, “I have absolutely noticed a significant change in my kids and it’s coming from all aspects such as moods, understanding what’s being taught in the classroom through the Chromebook online learning, the struggle to ask for help when needed. Mind you, the teachers are awesome and they are trying their hardest every day to support these kids.”
Kristen Burdette said her children are struggling to keep up and children who have always gotten A’s are in danger of failing in their online classes. Her eighth grader “is up every night until 11, sometimes a little later, trying to finish his work and understand what’s going on. He’s not able to go in before school and sit down with the teacher to get the help he needs.”
She added, “they tell me every day how much they miss going to school. I am failing them as a ‘teacher’ because I can’t help them the way they need help. I know their teachers are doing what they can and I’m grateful for that, but it’s just not enough. They’re falling behind, they’re crying tears of frustration, they’re losing motivation.”
