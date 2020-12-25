The Shoofly Quilters presented 3,700 medical masks to Banner Payson Medical Center.
The quilters and others in the community sewed the masks in a joint effort with “Arizona Masks for Medical Workers” through the JustServe.org website.
The fabric was pre-cut and in kits of 100 masks that needed to be sewn together with a goal of 600,000 to be completed for the state of Arizona in one month’s time.
“These amazing women sewed 37 kits or 3,700 masks that will all be used here in Payson,” said Susan Garrett. Garrett and Laura McCoy presented the completed masks to hospital administrators and staff.
