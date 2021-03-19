Payson honored the nine seniors from last year’s team before the baseball home opener against Chino Valley on Wednesday night.
They didn’t get the chance last season as the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of all spring sports after one regular season game (five counting the Cougar Classic).
Ninth year head coach Brian Young would love to be able to write in those nine names this spring with hopes of continuing the Longhorns’ impressive run of success in both the 3A East Region and the state tournament.
Payson won the 3A East crown in both 2017 and 2019 and tied Holbrook and Show Low for first in 2018, with Holbrook prevailing on a tiebreaker.
The Longhorns have qualified for the state tournament seven consecutive years.
But the veteran skipper has turned the page on a new chapter as the young team tries to continue the success those veterans produced.
“We have a young and inexperienced team,” Young said. “We had the nine seniors least last year and we had a strong freshman class last year and neither of those groups got to play.
“So, now we have a lot of young guys that are looking to earn varsity time that just don’t have much or any high school baseball experience.”
Senior duo
The team’s two seniors return from last season’s brief campaign.
Logan Plain is the catcher.
“I can tell he put a lot of work in in the off season and is ready to step up and be the leader of our pitching and defense,” Young said. “Plus, we will lean on him to jump-start the offense.”
Mark Petefish also returns.
“Mark should play a lot on the infield and be another bat that we really count on,” Young said.
Junior Jace O’Conner and sophomore Dexter Waterman should be other regulars in the lineup.
“Jace and Dexter were going to play on the varsity team last year before we got shut down,” Young said.
A lost season for a team light on seniors creates challenges.
“We know it is going to take some time to get guys caught up,” Young said. “I kind of relate it to skipping a grade level in school and coming in a little bit unprepared at the next grade. We are teaching as many fundamentals as we can and focusing on improvement.”
And he’s already seen some.
“I can see the growth already after just a couple of weeks, but it is going to take some time to really get caught up to where we need to be,” Young said. “I like the talent that we have, but it is a little bit raw at this point. I think we will compete hard and challenge other teams, I just am not sure what results will look like early on.”
Opening struggles
The Longhorns opened with an 8-0 loss at Fountain Hills on March 12. They managed just two hits.
They then lost 9-1 to Chino Valley in their home opener on Wednesday, March 17.
Roster
The roster also includes juniors Jeremy Chavez, Mike Dominguez, Chance Hagler, Kellen Mills, Easton Redford and Cooper Rogers; sophomores Devonte Johnson, Caleb Marinelli and Tyler Wilson; and freshmen Hunter Bowman, Cutter Landress and Kelten Taylor.
