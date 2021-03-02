Trevor Cline took over as Payson’s starting quarterback midway through his freshman season and served as the Longhorns’ starter the next three years.
He led Payson to its best season in 11 years in 2019, highlighted by the 3A East Championship, the Longhorns’ first region crown since the 2008 state championship campaign.
Cline was invited to play in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl Senior All-Star Game at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii for seniors across the country.
But COVID-19 forced officials to move the game to Orlando, Fla. The game was played at Camping World Stadium.
Cline flew from Phoenix to Orlando on Jan. 3 and returned on Jan. 8.
He got a surprise when he landed in Orlando.
“The biggest highlight to the trip was seeing my grandma at the airport in Florida,” he said. “I didn’t know she was coming. It was a surprise. I love that my parents and grandparents came.”
They all wouldn’t have been able to go to Hawaii.
“It worked out because my parents and grandparents came,” he said of the change in locations.
Team activities included visiting Universal Studios — Island of Adventure theme park and Universal Studios theme park.
“I just did a lot of sightseeing when I wasn’t with the team.
He also starred at safety for Payson and spent the bulk of his snaps on that side of the ball in Orlando.
Some of the Hawaii Tiki Bowl players will play college football. Some won’t. Cline means to be one who does.
He plans to enroll at Northern Arizona University and walk onto the football team.
“I’m going to try out for the defensive side of the ball at strong safety,” Cline said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
He played in the last of three senior all-star games on Jan. 7.
“I was on Team Five and it was called, LOKAHI that means unity,” he said. “That team was made up of players from the western U.S.”
He raised money for the trip.
“I just worked a lot and I got donations from a lot of people, like friends and family,” he said.
One of the best parts of the trip involved spending time with family.
“I really reconnected with them again,” he said. “We went to a lot of places like icon park, gator mini golfing and a lot of other places.”
The weather was great.
“It was amazing,” Cline said. “It was like 80 degrees the whole trip.”
Only family members were allowed to attend the game because of COVID-19 restrictions.
He won’t soon forget the experience.
“I will remember playing underneath the lights of a huge football stadium,” he said. “It was a pretty amazing feeling. I just love playing football.”
