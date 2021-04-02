Payson Dermatology celebrated a longtime employee this week, rewarding her with a hefty bonus.
On Monday, staff recognized Mary Waterman for her 15 years of service as a health care worker in Payson.
In November, the World Health Assembly, recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of the millions of health and care workers at the forefront of the COVID pandemic, unanimously designated 2021 as the International Year of Health and Care Workers.
“To our surprise this morning, Mary Waterman was awarded a check for $4,000 from her employer Payson Dermatology for her continued excellent service as a health care worker for the past 15 year,” said Marjon Forouzesh, public relations manager for the practice. “This past year, especially with the difficult circumstances of the pandemic, our health care workers in the city of Payson should be recognized for their service during these unprecedented times.”
