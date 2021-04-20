Public health officials this week implored people to get a shot to protect themselves and others against COVID-19 as the spread of new, more deadly variants has caused a fresh spike in some cases.
Those entreaties to get the shot came in the face of news that the Johnson & Johnson, one-shot vaccine might cause one in a million, but potentially dangerous, blood clots.
Doctors and the health department have administered a limited number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Navajo and Apache counties. Most states have heeded a federal call to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while experts investigate reports that six women developed blood clots within three weeks of receiving the vaccine. It’s unclear if the blood clots were connected to the vaccine. However, the finding mirrors reports of an equally rare problem with blood clots after receiving a similar vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, which is not yet approved for use in the U.S.
Even if the blood clots in the six women all younger than 48 prove connected to the vaccine, COVID poses a far greater risk. One woman died — which at this point amounts to a 1 in 7 million chance of death even if it was caused by the vaccine. By contrast, COVID has a 1% or 2% death rate among people who test positive for the virus.
The reports have complicated the effort to get enough people vaccinated to blunt the spread of new, more lethal COVID virus variants.
The Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines use a harmless version of the virus that causes the common cold to deliver the distinctive spike protein of the COVID virus. Use of a similar vaccine design has in the past produced an immune system response that combines blood clots and low platelet counts consistent with the reported problems. However, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use a new, messenger-RNA technology — to deliver the spike protein in an oily molecule rather than a whole virus.
Gila County hasn’t yet seen a rise in cases based on the spread of the new variants.
In the past two weeks, the average number of new cases daily has declined by a heartening 57%, hospitalizations have declined by 15% and the share of tests coming back positive had dipped to 5%.
Roughly a third of the population has been fully vaccinated — and another 20% or 30% have recovered from an infection. This gives the majority of the population strong immunity. However, the immunity from an infection after recovery from the disease could start to fade in three months as antibodies waned if people don’t get vaccinated.
Anyone in the county can now make an appointment for a shot. Even the first shot provides about 80% protection from infection and boosts the immune system even for people who have recovered from an infection.
In Gila County, 33% of the total population, 42% of eligible adults and 58% of those over 65 have been vaccinated. People older than 65 account for most of the deaths so far in the pandemic.
The spread of several new, more deadly, more infectious variants have driven the surge in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in states like Michigan. States that have lifted restrictions, eased back on mask wearing and seen a spread of the new variants have experienced rapid increases in recent weeks — after two months of decline.
So far, Arizona cases have remained relatively low compared to the peaks in December and January. Apache County has the highest per-capita rate of spread in the state. Navajo County’s doing better, but could still suffer a fresh spike as the new variants spread.
The federal Centers for Disease Control currently reports that assorted variants account for about half of the new infections in Arizona. That includes the B.1.1.7 variant that forced England into a fresh lockdown after a rise in cases overwhelmed hospitals.
A unique California variant that also spreads faster accounts for more than a third of new cases in Arizona, according to the CDC.
The South African variant that not only spreads faster and causes more serious illness but can lessen the protection of the vaccine accounts for about 1% of new Arizona cases, according to the CDC.
In the states with the fastest rising caseloads, the variants account for 70% to 90% of new cases.
Public health officials say the spread of the variants and the lapsing of most restrictions in states like Arizona make it critical that people continue wearing masks in public until we get 70% to 90% of the population vaccinated.
However, the rapid spread of the variants could wipe away that progress if the vaccination efforts falter as people once again begin mixing in public places, often without masks.
