Arizona public health officials this week pleaded with residents to wear masks, avoid crowds and socially distance to again slow the pandemic in the months it will take to finish testing and distribute a vaccine.
The virus has surged across the nation — including Arizona.
However, the drug manufacturer Pfizer this week also released preliminary results that a vaccine nearing the end of human trials may prove 90% effective in preventing infection, with no serious side effects so far. Some 44,000 people have enrolled in a Phase III trial of the vaccine.
Public health officials have been told to develop plans to begin at least small-scale distribution of the vaccine to risk groups before the end of the year.
In the meantime, the average number of new COVID-19 cases has jumped 64% nationally and 70% in Arizona compared to two weeks ago. The average daily death toll has increased 18% nationally and a stunning 304% in Arizona in the past two weeks. In Arizona, COVID-19 hospitalizations have jumped 35%.
Gila County’s particularly hard hit — with 47 new cases per 100,000 population in the past week. That compares to a statewide average of 24 per 100,000. Gila County’s second only to Graham County, with 58 cases per 100,000.
On Tuesday alone, Arizona reported 3,434 new cases and 28 new deaths. Gila County reported 23 cases and one death. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 3,660 cases and 86 deaths per 100,000 population. Gila County’s done much worse — especially when it comes to deaths. We’ve had 8% more cases per 100,000 and 60% more deaths. The high death rate likely reflects the high average age in Gila County and lethal outbreaks in area nursing homes and the San Carlos Apache Reservation in southern Gila County.
Despite the heavy toll, we’re nowhere near so-called “herd immunity” that would stem from a large percentage of people who had gotten infected, recovered and become less vulnerable to a new infection.
Roughly 4% of the county’s population has so far tested positive for the virus, if you assume that all of the reported positive tests involve county residents. We still don’t know how many people have been infected, since an estimated 30% or 40% of those infected probably don’t develop symptoms or get tested.
Health officials say the public must resume strict adherence to CDC guidelines, including wearing masks in public, maintaining social distancing, staying home as much as possible, not going to work when you feel sick, avoiding crowds and other possible “super spreader” events, which have played a big role in spreading the virus.
Eleven vaccines are in late-stage trials in the U.S. The Pfizer vaccine relies on prompting cells to make a fragment of viral RNA. The shot prompts muscle cells to take up the injected viral RNA and begin producing a protein found on the surface of the virus. This arms the immune system against a later infection by the actual virus. The technology is more complex, untested and harder to package and distribute than traditional vaccine approaches. However, the messenger RNA vaccine may also stimulate a more robust immune response and have fewer potential side effects. Another vaccine in late Phase III trials — this one by Moderna — uses a similar technology.
Multiple companies will likely get authorization to market a vaccine in coming months, with each able to serve only a fraction of the worldwide market — at least in the short term. Russia is already distributing a vaccine, after skipping Phase III safety and efficacy trials. China is also close to deploying a vaccine.
The U.S. government as part of Operation Warp Speed has helped finance some of the research — although not Pfizer’s. The government has also promised to buy 100 million doses of vaccines that prove safe and effective, which the government would then distribute for free.
Researchers are trying to unravel ongoing mysteries surrounding the COVID-19 virus, including the role of “super spreader” events. Studies suggest that 10% or 20% of the people infected might account for 70% or 80% of the spread of the virus. We don’t fully understand the reason for that finding. It might have to do with the number of social contacts some people have or the ease with which certain events have on the rate of spread — like time spent closely packed into an area with poor ventilation where people are singing or talking loudly.
