Shelli Creighton stepped in as Payson’s varsity volleyball head coach last year when the school needed her to fill the position.
Desirae Huff stepped down after four years at the helm and Creighton filled the void in what she expected to be a one-year stint.
But the way the young Longhorns finished last year and the promise they carry into this season made returning for another year an easy decision.
And Creighton will be back on the bench tonight as Payson opens the season at home against Chino Valley. The varsity game is set for approximately 6 p.m. following the 4 o’clock freshman game and the JV contest at 5.
“I had retired from coaching at the high school before last year and I stepped in for a year as an interim varsity coach, planning on only staying that year,” she said.
“But here I am. Maybe I have one or two years left in me.”
Veteran roster
The roster features nine seniors and eight returning letter winners. Back are seniors Kylee Carnes, Alex Hagan, Mayzee Taylor, Hope Jones, Shelby McNeeley and Natalia Rhoda, junior Cadence White and sophomore Chancie Deaton.
Valuable experience
Counting the play-in round, 24 teams qualified for last year’s 3A state tournament. Payson snuck into the postseason as the No. 23 seed and upset No. 10 Queen Creek American Leadership Academy in the play-in game. The Longhorns fell to No. 1 Chandler Valley Christian, which lost to No. 6 Phoenix Northwest Christian in the title game.
“Our team was young,” Creighton said. “I told the girls it was going to be a building year since we only had three seniors. But by the end of the season, our team was strong.
“The girls played the best that I have ever seen them play (against ALA). They were focused and determined. And we put up a good fight against Valley Christian.”
Height a strength
Height on a volleyball roster can be a huge advantage, especially in the smaller divisions like 3A. This will rank as one of the tallest PHS teams in years, with six hitters between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall.
“Payson has not had this kind of height on one team since I can remember,” Creighton said. “My hitters can create a wall along the net and can hit the ball faster than the average high school player. Our offensive game will be our strength.”
That height at the net should also help the team on defense, which will need to play well for the team to reach its potential.
“It will be difficult for the opposing team to hit the ball past my blockers,” Creighton said. “But when and if they can, my defense will have to be quick and accurate.”
Captains obvious
Middle hitter/blocker Hagan and setter Carnes are the captains both because they’re standout players and well respected by teammates.
“Last year, Alex was the ranked second in 3A for blocking and she was in the top 10 as a hitter,” Creighton said. “Kylee was in the top 10 in hitting, serving, assists and digs.”
State tournament
Payson again plays in the 3A East with Blue Ridge, Holbrook, Show Low, Snowflake and Winslow. There are six regions in 3A.
Instead of 24 teams qualifying for at least the play-in round as normal, Creighton said she was told that the AIA is reducing it to a 12-team tournament his year because of COVID-19, with just the top two teams from each region making it.
“Getting in this year will be more difficult than in the past,” she said. “They are not taking as many teams because of the overcrowding factors due to COVID. We will have to be in the top two in the East.
Fortunately, this could be just the Payson team to make a strong run at a top-two region finish.
“If there is any year to do it, this year will be our best chance,” Creighton said. “Our team consists of a lot of veteran players. We just have to outsmart and outplay our opponents. We definitely have the power and strength to.”
Coaching staff
Creighton is thankful for her assistant coaches, who all return. Cassie Hendricks is back as the varsity assistant, Kamae Carnes is the JV coach and Kyleah Sayer the freshman coach. “They are an amazing, supportive staff,” she said.
COVID-19
COVID-19 changed the team’s preparation for the season.
“We usually have all summer in the gyms to run camps, have practices, and travel to different tournaments, but with COVID, we were unable to do that,” Creighton said. “My two captains stepped up and organized some open play at the sand courts at Rumsey Park this summer.
“It wasn’t the same as getting coaching in the gyms like the years past, but the girls were able to bond while getting incredibly dirty. All the girls were committed and just longed to get out of the house and play the sport that they love.”
The virus has changed everything.
“Our biggest challenges will be other schools’ rules with COVID,” Creighton said. “Some schools are not allowing any spectators, some are only allowing the home spectators, and others including ours are allowing spectators.
“The girls have to continue to wear masks until game time and only those that are on the court will be able to take off their masks.
“Coaches have to keep their masks on at all times during the games so I am not sure how the girls will hear my instructions with me having it on. I will not complain too much because I am just so thankful that we are allowed to play.”
Schedule
The Longhorns will play only 16 games this season instead of nearly double that number in recent years. They won’t play any tournaments, including the Payson Invitational.
Spectators are allowed into Wilson Dome this season if they wear a mask and practice social distancing.
