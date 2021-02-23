In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, rent and utility relief is available for Arizona renters and landlords.
Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 23, renters and landlords can apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) using the online ERAP portal, des.az.gov/ERAP.
Applications will be accepted through Dec. 31, 2021, or until funding is exhausted.
Applicants unable to apply online may apply by phone using the ERAP hotline once available.
