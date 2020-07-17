Arizona high school football games could kick off a full season of 8-10 games by Sept. 11 in a preliminary plan released by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The AIA’s Executive Board called a special meeting on July 8 to discuss information shared in previous AIA committee meetings in accordance with Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive action to delay the start of in-person schooling.
Preliminary plans are in place to finish all fall sports seasons on time and in full with modifications. Some of these ideas, among others, will be taken to the leadership of each conference as decisions would need to be made for who would qualify for the postseason and how many schools per sport.
Football teams can complete an 8-10 game schedule by starting competition the week of Sept. 7. The current playoff structure may have to be adjusted after input from the membership.
The other fall sports can be adjusted slightly to possibly ensure complete regular seasons.
It is possible that regular season invitationals and tournaments may be limited or canceled due to venue allowances and other restrictions.
Estimated starting dates for volleyball, cross country, and boys and girls soccer is the week of Sept. 7.
Initially, member school principals were to be surveyed at the beginning of the first and third weeks of July to get a sense of what their reopening plans entailed. Since this was announced before Gov. Ducey’s executive action, the two surveys will now become one survey that will go out to all member school principals on Aug. 4 and due back to the association by the 7th. The results will be shared with the Crisis Management Committee before it goes before the Executive Board on Aug. 17 at its regularly scheduled meeting.
For more information recently covered by AIA Executive Director David Hines, please check out the following YouTube video. Topics include summer rules and oversight, not switching sports seasons and fan attendance. https://youtu.be/ycMfjJn5DgM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!