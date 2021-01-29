Three of their first four games were canceled/postponed.
Payson’s varsity girls basketball team has just one game to list on the resume. Fortunately for the Longhorns, it was an impressive performance — a win at Camp Verde on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Their first game on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at home against Fountain Hills was canceled before the season started. Their third game at Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin on Saturday, Jan. 23 was also canceled.
Then the Jan. 22-26 storm forced school officials to postpone both the girls and boys games against Winslow at Wilson Dome.
As of press time, it was unclear if they’d play their scheduled games at Show Low on Thursday, Jan. 28.
It’s been a challenging two weeks across the state.
The varsity girls are scheduled to play at Holbrook on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at home against Snowflake on Thursday, Feb. 4 and at Arizona College Prep on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Boys start strong Saturday
Payson battled host Benjamin Franklin to a 22-22 tie halfway through its boys basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 23.
But the Chargers outscored the Longhorns 48-18 in the second half to win 70-40.
The home team took charge with a 22-5 third quarter scoring advantage. BF closed with a 26-13 final quarter.
Kobe Mott led all scorers with 27 points for BF.
For Payson, Connor Hatch turned in his best game of the season with 12 points and six rebounds. Hunter Lee scored seven points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked two shots. Colton Justice added seven points and two steals.
“We played very well the first half,” said coach Rory Huff.
“The team is struggling to stay within a structured offense. As soon as they feel pressure they want to go helter skelter.
“In time, we hope to overcome this. Our stats in the paint really improved.”
The Longhorns are scheduled to play at Show Low on Friday, Jan. 29.
