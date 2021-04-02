The cancellation of the 2020 high school golf season because of the COVID-19 pandemic after Payson played just two nine-hole matches means a Longhorns team with just one upperclassman entered this season lacking in varsity experience.
Senior Colton Justice returns for his final season after qualifying for the state tournament as a sophomore. The team also qualified in 2019.
Qualifying again won’t be easy with 14 of the 15 student-athletes in the program either freshmen or sophomores.
However, varsity experience seems overrated judging by the Longhorns’ early results.
Payson’s varsity team, which features four sophomores, teed off in impressive fashion by winning a pair of nine-hole matches, beating four other teams in the opener at Snowflake and topping three more teams in Holbrook.
A different golfer led the way to triumph in matches, which may be an indication that this is a well-balanced roster that may just have the depth to qualify for the state tournament once again.
Joey Cailliau ties for 2nd
Sophomore Joey Cailliau shot 3-over-par 39 to tie for second and lead the Longhorns to a score of 169 and victory in a season-opening five-team match at Snowflake Golf Course on Thursday, March 25. Snowflake, Blue Ridge, Holbrook and Show Low also participated.
Justice was one shot back at 40, tying for third.
Sophomore Joseph Lamorie (43) was Payson’s third golfer and classmate Levi Stonebrink (49) carded the final counting score to help the Longhorns start with a team victory. Sophomore Will Hubbard’s 52 didn’t count in the play-five count-four format.
Hubbard was going to play last season but a football injury kept him out of winter and spring sports. He played basketball this season and is now playing his first year of golf.
“It was very cold and very windy but the kids overall still scored very well I thought,” said coach Miguel Galindo.
Justice, Cailliau and Lamorie all return from a year ago, although they didn’t get much experience with the early shutdown.
Levi Stonebrink 2nd
Stonebrink is a first-year golfer. But that didn’t seem to matter as he followed up his only varsity experience by leading the Longhorns at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook one day later on Friday, March 26.
He shot a 2-over-par 37 to finish one stroke back of medalist Kendall McCain of Flagstaff Northland Prep (36) to lead Payson to victory with 155 in the four-team match also featuring Blue Ridge and Holbrook. Northland Prep was second with 168, 13 strokes behind the Longhorns.
“Levi had a great match,” Galindo said. “That’s the cool part about golf; anyone of my top five golfers could lead the team.”
Cailliau and Justice both carded 38 to tie for fourth, while Lamorie rounded out the team scoring with 42. Hubbard shot 47.
“It’s a different course, but every kid played better,” Galindo said.
Winning their first two matches is great for the confidence of this young squad, the coach said. The goal is to qualify as a team for the Division 3 state tournament May 10-11 at Omini Tucson National.
Teams can play 12 matches this season and their six best scores at qualifying events are used to determine the top 15 teams in the state that will qualify for state. The top 15 individuals not on qualifying teams also qualify.
The section winners and the next eight at large teams based on scores qualify for the state tournament.
Payson competes in Div. 3 (all spring teams play in the same division) Section 1 with Blue Ridge, Globe, Holbrook, Miami, Show Low and Snowflake. There are seven sections with a total of 69 teams.
At home April 9The Longhorns were scheduled to return to Holbrook on Thursday, April 1.
They play at Show Low on Tuesday, April 6 before hosting Holbrook and Miami at Chaparral Pines Golf & Country Club in one of their two home matches at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 9. The other home match is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 against Blue Ridge, Show Low and Snowflake at Chaparral Pines. The only JV home match is also on April 28 at Payson Golf Club against Miami and Show Low.
Fourteen on team
Coach Denny Morse’s JV team features nine golfers. The 14 students playing golf this year represents an increase of four over the 10 that took part in last year’s shortened season.
“It’s great to have those numbers,” Galindo said. “I can only play five varsity and five JV for scoring purposes and there’s a lot of competition for those five (JV) spots.”
Among those on the JV team is sophomore Rylee Adolf, who went out for the team as a freshman.
“She got to practice but never had an opportunity to play because JV didn’t play at all last year,” Galindo said. “But this year they’re getting to play and I would consider Rylee my top JV kid overall.”
The JV roster includes Adolph and freshmen Elena Jelenik, Jaxon Rhodes and Hunter Bramlet.
The beginners hoping to play their way into JV or varsity action are: sophomore Jamin Hagel and freshmen Andy Hatch, Thor Nudson, Tyler Burnett and Cristian Ramirez.
The team normally practices at Chaparral Pines, with the beginners practicing at Payson Golf Club.
Bill Messick is a volunteer assistant coach for the varsity and Steve Neil is a volunteer assistant assigned to help the beginners learn the basics of the game.
Galindo took over the program before last season.
“I call it my second first year,” he said with a laugh. “We did start later due to fall and winter sports being pushed back. We started March 1 and typically start the beginning of February, so about a month later. It’s going to be a shorter season.
“Our season got squeezed into about a month and a half instead of normal two to two and a half months.
“Last year we wound up getting two nine-hole matches in at the same golf course (Snowflake) so it was definitely disappointing. I had two seniors (Cyle Moss and Katie Sexton) that didn’t really get to do much and we couldn’t have a senior banquet etc. like they hold every year. It was a disappointing start to my tenure as head coach.”
That’s why he and this year’s golfers are thrilled to be back on the course.
“I’m super excited and the kids are super excited to have a season this year,” Galindo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!