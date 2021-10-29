Bryan Burke said the playoffs started last week for his Payson High varsity football team.
Well, welcome to round two of the unofficial postseason as the Longhorns look to close the regular season with a victory over rival Blue Ridge at home at 7 o’clock tonight.
A thrilling 32-30 victory at Winslow last week moved Payson up three spots to #15 in this week’s 3A rankings. The Bulldogs dropped from #14 to #16 with the loss.
So, the Longhorns are in position to make the 16-team playoffs if they don’t drop more than one spot after tonight’s game. The state playoff bracket will be revealed tomorrow.
Payson (5-4, 1-3 3A East) very well may need to win this week, although that’s not certain. Payson will finish fourth in the East with a win and fifth with a loss. A win would guarantee the Longhorns of a winning record for just the second time in six seasons and fourth time in the 13 seasons since they went 14-0 in 2008.
But beating Blue Ridge won’t be easy. Payson is 2-8 in its last 10 meetings with the Yellow Jackets, having lost four straight in the rivalry since a 31-7 victory by the Longhorns at home on Oct. 21, 2016.
Blue Ridge beat Payson 48-7 in a non-region contest in Payson last season a year after the Jackets won 19-16 in Payson in the 2019 regular season finale. That 3A East battle cost the Longhorns a perfect region record, resulting in Payson, Blue Ridge and Snowflake all finishing 4-1. Payson won the tiebreakers to claim its only region title since 2008.
It’s not certain that either team really needs to win to make the playoffs, but they certainly want to help their chances.
A win by the #13 Jackets (5-3, 1-2 3A East) would assure their spot in the playoffs, fourth place in the region and send them into the playoffs on a high note following last week’s 20-10 loss at rival Show Low.
That’s the same Show Low team that beat Payson 61-8 two weeks ago.
COVID-19 issues
The loss to the Cougars came a week after Blue Ridge canceled its game against Round Valley the previous week because an unknown number of players or coaches connected to the Blue Ridge team tested positive for COVID-19.
“It involved all levels and coaches,” said Blue Ridge football coach and athletic director Jeremy Hathcock.
Heading into last week’s game, Hathcock said, “We are short players but, it is what it is.”
And the shorthanded Jackets battled the Cougars all night.
The Longhorns have had several student-athletes test positive for COVID-19, but haven’t had to cancel any varsity games.
One varsity football player tested positive but returned to action after sitting out two weeks.
“On the varsity level, I don’t think I’ve had more than one,” Burke said of positive COVID-19 tests.”
“There were a couple of COVID(-19) cases on the JV level, that’s why we canceled a week of practice earlier in the season.”
Burke said they’ve had “a couple of close-contact kids out,” meaning they were held out because someone they came into close contact with tested positive, although they didn’t themselves.
PHS Athletic Director Ryan Scherling gave credit to Longhorn coaches in all sports for PHS not having to cancel any games, saying they’ve done a great job of following proper protocols.
Senior night
The Longhorns will honor the senior football players, cheerleaders, band members and cross country runners before tonight’s game, starting at about 6:45 p.m.
BBQ fundraiser
A barbecue tailgate fundraiser for the PHS football program takes place in the parking lot outside the football stadium, starting at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!